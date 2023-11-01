BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster in Class AAA, Williamsville South in Class A1, Lewiston Porter in Class A2, Fredonia in Class B1, Southwestern in Class B2 and North Collins in Class D all claimed Section VI girls soccer titles this past weekend. Additionally, Niagara Wheatfield and Clarence were crowned co-champions in Class AA while Wilson and Frewsburg are Class C co-champions.

Lancaster claimed the inaugural Class AAA sectional title in a 2-1 victory over Orchard Park thanks to goals from Makayla Brown and Julia Benham, with the latter’s 55th-minute penalty being the game-winner. The Legends will face Fairport in Far West Regional action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Caledonia-Mumford High School.

The Class AA title game between Niagara Wheatfield and Clarence ended in a 1-1 draw Saturday, with the Falcons advancing to the Far West Regionals 4-2 on penalty kicks. Caitlin Parker scored NW’s goal, while Sadie LaDelfa tallied for Clarence. The Falcons will square off with Spencerport at 4 p.m. Friday at Webster-Schroeder High School.

Williamsville South used two second-half goals to down Pioneer 3-1 and claim the Class A1 title Friday. Paige Symanski opened the game’s scoring in the first half before Ava Plezia’s brace in the final 40 minutes lifted the Billies to victory.

Emily Stefik’s second-half goal wound up being the game-winner as Lewiston Porter downed City Honors 1-0 to win the Class A2 championship.

The Lancers were victorious in the Class A crossover game, downing Will South 2-1 to advance to the Far West Regionals. Goals from Emily Mountain and Elina Kunik gave the Lancers a 2-0 lead at halftime, and Plezia’s second-half strike was all the Billies could muster in a comeback effort. Lew-Port will face Aquinas Institute in a regional matchup at 1 p.m. Saturday at Webster-Shroeder.

No. 6 seed Fredonia completed its Cinderella run to win the Class B1 title, defeating Akron 1-0. Anna Normand’s goal seven minutes into the game proved to be all the Hillbillies needed, as they posted their fourth clean sheet in a row.

Southwestern was crowned the Class B2 champions thanks to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded Allegany-Limestone. First-half goals from Avery Johnson and Lucy Brown secured the Trojans the title.

The Trojans advanced to the Far West Regionals with a 3-0 win over Fredonia in the Class B crossover game Tuesday. Johnson tallied again for Southwestern, with Marlana Cresanti and Sophia Segrue also contributing goals. The Trojans face Haverling at 7 p.m. Saturday at Webster-Schroeder in regional action.

Frewsburg and Wilson played to a 1-1 draw in the Class C title game to be crowned co-sectional champions. Addison Hultberg scored the game’s first goal for the Bears before Addison Elia equalized for Wilson. Frewsburg advanced to states 4-3 on penalty kicks and will face the Section V crossover winner at 5 p.m. Friday at Caledonia-Mumford.

North Collins defeated Ellicottville 1-0 to win the Class D championship. Jaylee Jimerson scored the game’s lone goal for the Eagles. North Collins will face Fillmore in the Far West Regionals at 2 p.m. Friday at Caledonia-Mumford.