BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence in Class AA, Williamsville East in Class A, Lewiston-Porter in Class B-1, Fredonia in Class B-2, Frewsburg in Class C, and Ellicottville in Class D won Section VI titles in girls soccer.

The sectional champions advance to Far West Regionals this coming weekend at Niagara Wheatfield against the class winners from Section V. The AA and D games will be played Friday night, with A, B, C contests on Saturday.

Jolie Brady scored in the 57th minute to give Clarence a 1-0 victory over Lancaster in the AA final. Emily McLouth made two saves for the shutout. Clarence (17-1) is ranked No. 2 in the state in AA.

Emily Woolingham scored on assist from her sister Claire and Kelly Carver got the shutout for Williamsville East in a 1-0 win against Niagara Wheatfield for the A crown. Williamsville East (15-2) is ranked ninth in the state.

Sophie Auer had two goals and two assists in Lew-Port’s 4-0 defeat of City Honors in the B-1 title game. Elina Kunik and Emily Stefik also scored, while Rebecca Hoffman made two saves for the shutout.

Rylee Beers scored two goals and Sarah Davis made seven saves for the shutout in Fredonia’s 2-0 win against Allegany-Limestone in the B-2 final.

Auer had a hat trick and two assists to lead Lew-Port in a 7-0 victory for the overall Class B title and postseason advancement. Emily Stefik, Elina Kunik and Jordan Niccola also scored, and Hoffman made a save for the Lancers (14-4), who are ranked 13th in the state.

Ava Jimerson scored a goal and assisted on Taytum Jimerson’s winner as Frewsburg held off Wilson 3-2 in the C final. Ashlyn Samuelson also scored for Frewsburg (18-0), ranked sixth in the state. Leia Cloy scored both goals for Wilson.

Layla Kearns scored the winning goal on an assist from Audrey Hurlburt, while Abby Chudy made five saves for the shutout in Ellicottville’s 1-0 win over North Collins for the D title. Ellicottville (12-6) is ranked ninth in the state.