BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster in Class AA, Sweet Home in Class A, Iroquois in Class B-1, Springville-Griffith in Class B-2, Eden in Class C-1, Portville in Class C-2, and Chautaqua Lake in Class D have claimed Section VI titles in girls volleyball.

In the AA final, Lancaster (18-0) swept Frontier (10-8) by scores of 25-21, 25-23, 25-18, and will face Fairport in the Far West Regionals at 10 a.m. Friday at Hamburg.

Sweet Home (18-0) beat Williamsville East (12-7) in straight sets 25-21, 25-12, 25-15, moving on to meet Irondequoit at noon Friday in the A regional final.

Springville-Griffith (18-3) defeated Iroquois (15-1) in the Class B crossover, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, after coming back aginst Depew (14-6) in the B-2 title game by scores of 24-26, 21-25, 25-10, 25-18, 19-17. SGI will take on Wayne Central at 2 p.m. Friday. Iroquois swept Lake Shore (15-5) in the B-1 title game by scores 25-9, 25-20, 25-18.

Portville (20-0) topped Eden (18-2) in the Class C crossover, 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-9, after a 25-15, 25-11, 25-8 sweep of Allegany-Limestone (12-9) in the C-2 final. The defending state champion Panthers play LeRoy at 4 p.m. Friday. In the C-1 final, Eden beat Southwestern (16-4) by scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21.

Chautauqua Lake (17-0) toppled Panama (17-4) in the D final, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, and will face Pavillion at 6 p.m. Friday in regionals.