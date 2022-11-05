BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kayla Gleason repeated as all-around winner at the Section VI gymnastics meet, leading Frontier to its third team championship in four years.

Gleason, a senior, won the floor exercise (9.85) and uneven bars events (9.3), while placing sixth on beam (9.05) and vault (9.2), for an overall score of 37.4 on Friday night at Clarence, surpassing her 36.55 total from last year.

Williamsville North’s Ava Shiff won the beam (9.5), placed third on bars (8.65) and vault (9.55), and was sixth in floor exercise (9.375), for a runner-up overall score of 37.075. Schiff will join Gleason in the overall competition at the NYSPHSAA meet in March.

Frontier won the team championship with 107.625 points, ahead of last year’s champion Clarence (104.9).

Mya Wozniak of Clarence placed fourth overall, while Frontier’s Lea Philarom was fourth.

Frontier has had the overall winner in four consecutive sectional meets. Jenna Blair repeated in the two years prior to Gleason, who placed fourth as a sophomore.

Three gymnasts in each event will accompany Gleason and Schiff on the Section VI team at the state meet. The top finishers at sectionals were:

Bars — Gleason, Philarom, Shiff, Wozniak, Keira Morris (Lancaster)

Beam — Shiff, Wozniak, Brooke Halter (Orchard Park), Charlotte Moyer (Williamsville East)

Floor — Gleason, Olivia Chapman (Clarence), Philarom, Grace Harry (Lancaster)

Vault — Wyatt Losi (Hamburg), Philarom, Shiff, Emilio Izquierdo (Williamsville North)