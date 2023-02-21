BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Allegany-Limestone senior Angelina Napolean (1,000 meters, high jump), Frontier sophomore Lillie Bogdan (1,500 meters, 3,000 meters), Sweet Home senior Amari Hall (long jump, triple jump), and Frewsburg junior Landon Stormer (55 meters, 300 meters) were double-winners at the Section VI indoor track and field state qualifier contested this past weekend at Houghton College.

Napolean, a North Carolina State recruit who was a two-time cross country state champion, age group record-setter in the 2,000-meter steeplechase, as well as outdoor state champion in that event and the 800 as a junior, was state indoor champion in the 1,000 and high jump events last year. She holds section records in the 1,000 and 1,500, and she has a top 10 time nationally in the 1,000, according to MileSplit.com.

Bogdan was sectional champion and state runner-up in Class A during cross country season, sharing All-WNY Runner of the Year accolades with Napolean.

Gold and silver medalists in each individual event automatically qualified for the NYSPHSAA/Federation Championships on March 4 on Long Island. Bronze winners who met qualifying standards during the season can also advance to the state meet, along with second-place relay teams.

Tapestry junior Dante Townsell (long jump, triple jump) and Springville-Griffith junior Linnea Neureuther (55 hurdles, triple jump) also qualified in two individual events.

Listed below are the gold and silver medalists in each event.

Girls

55: Mia Finch (Health Science), 7.48; Melia Towns (Lockport), 7.54

300: Tyyetta Herman (Allegany-Limestone), 41.72; Jenna Wyant (Allegany-Limestone), 42.91

600: Jillian O’Rourke (Orchard Park), 1:38.61; Melia Kupchanko (Williamsville North), 1:39.19

1,000: Angelina Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone), 2:50.30; Noel Barlette (Orchard Park), 3:04.44

1,500: Lillie Bogdan (Frontier), 4:39.03; Kristen Melnik (Springville-Griffith), 4:48.79

3,000: Bogdan, 9:56.71; Emilia O’Leary (East Aurora), 10:25.66

55 hurdles: Linnea Neureuther (Springville-Griffith), 8.76; Miranda Burgett (Williamsville North), 8.80

800 relay: Niagara Falls, 1:51.33; Falc/MG/CV/Frews/Rand, 1:52.39

1,600 relay: Allegany-Limestone, 4:12.71; West Seneca West, 4:18.92

3,200 relay: Holland/East Aurora, 9:40.50; Orchard Park, 9:59.57

High jump: Napoleon, 5-05; Adriana Ellsworth (Sweet Home), 5-04

Long jump: Amari Hall (Sweet Home), 16-07.75; Madyson Bush (Starpoint), 16-07.75

Triple jump: Hall, 37-01.75; Neureuther, 36-01.25

Pole vault: Corinne Inkley (Randolph); Abigail Bernas (Orchard Park), 10-00; Emily Waldron (Starpoint), 10-00

Shot put: Nyla Wilson-Epps (Tapestry), 34-06.75; Miranda Burgett (Williamsville North), 33-02

Weight throw: Brooke Christensen (Grand Island), 44-06; Loretta White (Depew), 43-10.50

1,500 race walk: Talia Christopher (Amherst), 7:22.50; Taylor Nugent (Sweet Home), 7:23.48

Boys

55: Landon Stormer (Frewsburg), 6.54; Neil Stoudemire (Sweet Home), 6.55

300: Stormer, 35.83; Talon Rowland (Randolph), 36.40

600: Arlen Newark (Salamanca), 1:24.05; Andrew Donner (Hamburg), 1:24.38

1,000: Sidney Morris (Kenmore East), 2:38.64; Owen Rung (East Aurora), 2:39.18

1,600: Roan Kelly (Randolph), 4:21.08; Joseph Bertola (Orchard Park), 4:27.28

3,200: Cameron Bogdan (Frontier), 9:38.70; Peyton Spatorico (Starpoint), 9:54.38

55 hurdles: Emmett Forrestel (Clarence), 7.96; Jason Pennella (Williamsville North), 8.16

800 relay: Falc/MG/CV/Frews/Rand, 1:32.47; Sweet Home, 1:32.82

1,600 relay: Dunkirk, 3:31.44; Kenmore East, 3:34.35

3,200 relay: Hamburg, 8:27.67; Starpoint, 8:27.69

High jump: Brenton Baker (Sweet Home), 6-02; Daniel Richardson (Cheektowaga), 6-02

Long jump: Daunte Townsell (Tapestry), 20-08; Tyler Konter (East Aurora), 20-07.50

Triple jump: Matthew Fitzner (Hamburg), 44-00.50; Townsell, 43-01.50

Pole vault: Anthony Mancabelli (Orchard Park), 13-01; Clayton Crouse (Randolph), 12-06

Shot put: Brad Johnson (Amherst), 50-06.75; Quintus Simmons (West Seneca East), 48-04.50

Weight throw: David Litten (Niagara Falls), 62-08.75; Xzavier Goodman (Olmsted), 59-09.50