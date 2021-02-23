Section VI, Monsignor Martin to allow some fans at games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Beginning on Wednesday, February 24th, Section VI and Monsignor Martin will begin allowing two people per athlete to attend home games for the remainder of the winter season.

This will be for games held on schools properties, such as basketball and swimming. Sports that take place at private institutions (like hockey arenas) will continue to make the parameters for spectators. For instance, most hockey arenas now allow one spectator per athlete.

Individual schools have the ability to adjust the two per athlete policy if they feel they don’t have the room to safely host two spectators per athlete.

The information in this story came from a press release issued by Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo, a copy of which can be seen here.