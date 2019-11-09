South Park Defense Dazzles In Class A Championship

South Park captured just their second Class A Section 6 Championship in program history, with the 38-0 shutout over McKinley. The Sparks’ defense scored three touchdowns in the first half.

Early in the first quarter, South Park’s Brandan Brown returned a pick-six 45 yards to give the Sparks the early 6-0 lead. The Sparks’ offense would add to their lead when Keith Jackson rushed for a 21 yard score on fourth and one. On the defensive side of things, Jackson would return a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown a drive later, to give South Park a 22-0 lead.

Brown would record his second pick-six midway through the second quarter. The senior wide receiver/defensive back took the interception 55 yard to increase the Sparks’ lead to 30.

South Park would score late in the quarter when Mykell Hepburn launched a ball to Anthony Mack in the corner of the end zone.

The Sparks will face Section 5’s Canadaigua on Friday, November 15th at 8pm at SUNY Brockport.