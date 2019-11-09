South Park Defense Dazzles In Class A Championship

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

South Park captured just their second Class A Section 6 Championship in program history, with the 38-0 shutout over McKinley. The Sparks’ defense scored three touchdowns in the first half.

Early in the first quarter, South Park’s Brandan Brown returned a pick-six 45 yards to give the Sparks the early 6-0 lead. The Sparks’ offense would add to their lead when Keith Jackson rushed for a 21 yard score on fourth and one. On the defensive side of things, Jackson would return a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown a drive later, to give South Park a 22-0 lead.

Brown would record his second pick-six midway through the second quarter. The senior wide receiver/defensive back took the interception 55 yard to increase the Sparks’ lead to 30.

South Park would score late in the quarter when Mykell Hepburn launched a ball to Anthony Mack in the corner of the end zone.

The Sparks will face Section 5’s Canadaigua on Friday, November 15th at 8pm at SUNY Brockport.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss