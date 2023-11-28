BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute has chosen Cooper Calzonetti as its interim head varsity basketball coach, the preparatory school announced Tuesday.

Calzonetti, a Medaille College graduate with coaching experience at Div. I colleges Iona and Towson as well as Div. III Hartwick College, had been an assistant on St. Joe’s basketball staff under Gabe Michael since 2020. His appointment comes one week after Michael, who led the Marauders for five seasons, died at 43.

“Coach Gabe was not just a coaching colleague, but a mentor, a friend, and someone I

considered family since we met fourteen years ago,” Calzonetti said. “It was a privilege to coach alongside him for the last three seasons, and I am deeply honored to carry forward Coach Gabe’s visions for the St. Joe’s Basketball program.”

St. Joe’s Director of Athletics Brian Anken called Calzonetti “a great leader who will help our program navigate through this very difficult time.”

“Coach Gabe always believed in surrounding his players with several quality coaches and

leaders. This created an incredible collaborative learning environment within our gym where

players and coaches were both provided the opportunity to develop,” Anken said. “Coach Calzonetti has been an integral part of our staff since 2020 and shares the same vision and commitment to success as Coach Gabe.”

The Mauraders will honor Michael with a variety of tributes throughout the basketball season. The players will sport a commemorative patch on their jerseys and wear shirts bearing Michael’s initials, while the first coach’s chair will be left unoccupied to honor the former coach whom SJCI president Chris Fulco called “a role model, mentor, confidant, and friend to many.”

The school is also working to establish a Coach Gabe Michel Memorial Basketball Endowment Fund and plans to celebrate Michael’s life before their Dec. 22 home game against Canisius.

The Marauders will hit the floor for their season opener Saturday at the North Catholic Tip-Off Tournament in Pittsburgh.