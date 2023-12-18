BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute will hold a tribute event as well as announce a scholarship for its late varsity basketball coach.

Gabe Michael, who had coached the team for five seasons, died in November at age 43.

The school will hold a ceremony before its game against Canisius High School on Friday, including a pregame video, a scholarship announcement and a presentation for the family.

The proceeds from the scholarship will provide a deserving student with financial assistance and program support for the basketball team. This season, the St. Joe’s team is wearing memorial shirts as well as patches in Michael’s honor. T-shirts will also be available for purchase.

Tickets for Friday’s event have all been allocated, but for more information about the scholarship or to donate, click here.