BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Allegany-Limestone senior Angelina Napolean repeated as Class C champion at the NYSPHSAA cross country meet, and the East Aurora girls team won its 11th state title in 18 years.

Napolean, a North Carolina State recruit, won the 5K race in Verona with a time of 18 minutes, 14.1 seconds, finishing 1:15 faster than the runner-up.

“It was really special,” said Napolean, who also has won state championships in indoor and outdoor track and holds a national teenage record in the steeplechase. “This is my last cross country states. It feels like yesterday I was in eighth grade here. … It feels good to go out on a high note like this.”

East Aurora sophomore Emily O’Leary finished third in 19:46.60. Freshman teammate Kailyn Houghton placed 16th in 20:26, and East Aurora sophomore Catherine Schoeneman also finished in the top 20 at 20:35.90, joining O’Leary and Houghton in earning all-state recognition.

Frontier sophomore Lillie Bogdan took second in the Class A race with a time of 18:18.40. Section VI champion Noel Barlette finished 11th in 19:10.04, and her Orchard Park team placed fifth. Clymer/Sherman/Panama was the fourth-place team in Class D.