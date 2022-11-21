BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Seminary junior Elle Noecker and Niagara-Wheatfield junior Mira Keller each claimed state titles in the same event at the NYSPHSAA girls swimming and diving championships.

Noecker won the NYS Federation title in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 3.5 seconds at Webster Aquatic Center. She is the first swimmer from Buff Sem to win a Federation title.

“It’s very exciting. It’s been a long-term goal of mine, so I’m very happy with how the race went,” Noecker said. “My mindset was to kind of control the first half of the race and then use what I can in breaststroke to try to finish it off strong.”

Keller took the NYSPHSAA medal in the 200 IM with her time of 2:03.75. Keller finished second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.59, within 0.26 seconds of the state champion. She teamed with Ava Pauly, Hannah McCully and Sarah Carlson on the Falcons’ 200 medley relay team that placed seventh in 1:51.28.

Noecker also had a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke at 1:03.95, within 0.32 seconds of the winner.

Lockport’s Natalie Killion was the NYSPHSAA runner-up in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:50.18. Killion also placed third in the 100 backstroke in 55.97.

Olean’s Megan Jackson placed third in the 100 free at 52.05, and was fifth in the 50 free (23.81), one spot ahead of Williamsville East’s Laruen Golden (24.08).

Frontier’s relay team of Maddy Domster, Grace Vogt, Emma Sauer and Zoe Zawodzinski placed seventh in the 200 free (1:39.89) and 400 free (3:42.57). Williamsville East’s Zoey Griffin took seventh in the 500 free (5:06.50).