SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jayden Lewis will never forget the day in mid-October when the news hit that Bennett High’s football team had to forfeit six games for failing to file the proper paperwork for a freshman transfer.

“It was a sad day, a long day,” Lewis said. “We all thought it was over for a minute.”

Briefly, they feared their dreams of winning a New York State title were over. But once the Tigers realized they had a chance if they ran the table, a tightly knit team became even more determined to win the championship that had eluded them the year before.

“It made us strong,” Lewis said. “We knew all we had to do was go out and win, and finish strong.”

Lewis, a senior leader with a penchant for rising up in the biggest moments, wanted to put his personal stamp on the last and most important game of a brilliant high school career.

He finished strong, and didn’t wait long. On the game’s very first scrimmage play, Lewis took a handoff from Antonio Davis III on a play called “King’s Counter,” darted around left end and raced untouched into the end zone for a 77-yard touchdown.

Lewis powered in for the two-point conversion and Bennett had an 8-0 lead. The game was 16 seconds old.

“It was a mental thing,” Lewis said of the opening TD run. “It was ‘Score, get in the end zone.’ This whole game is mental. Score and win the games.”

It was only the first in a day of stunning individual performances as Bennett, which had lost 42-12 to Carmel in the title game a year ago, dominated from the start and routed Section III champ Newburgh, 42-8, for the state AA championship.

Lewis capped off a magnificent post-season with 229 scrimmage yards (169 rushing, 60 receiving), three touchdowns, an interception, a pair of two-point conversion runs and some stellar defensive play at outside linebacker as the Tigers capped off an eventful 2022 season.

Oh, the multi-talented Lewis also punted and kicked off for Steve McDuffie’s squad, which won its seventh straight game and captured the first state championship in school history.

“We had a lot of ups and downs through these years,” Lewis said. “It’s been a long four years for us. This is my last year, so it feels amazing. We finally got here and did it.”

Bennett has gone through a tumultuous three years — getting bounced from the 2020 playoffs when a player tested for Covid, having to play on three days’ rest in the state playoffs last year when McQuaid had a Covid outbreak, and finally, the flap over the transfer issue this year.

On Sunday, a team that had been hardened by adversity came together in the championship crucible and left no doubt. There was only one truly scary moment, when Lewis fumbled the ball away after a reception on Bennett’s third possession of the day.

“Coach McDuffie is hard on these guys for a reason,” said Bennett assistant coach Anthony Scott. “We’re like that in practice, but we’re kind of easy in the games. I told Jayden, ‘Hey, man, this isn’t practice. Pick yourself up. We’ll yell at you when we see the film. But right now, we need you to respond like you always do.’

“And he did.”

Five plays later, Lewis intercepted a pass at his own 10-yard line to stifle a Newburgh threat. Ja’Meer Thomas picked up a fumble and ran 80 yards for a TD early in the second quarter.

The Tigers scored twice more in the second quarter, the latter when Lewis made a pretty 25-yard TD catch on a throw from Antonio Davis III late in the second to make it 30-0.

The Tigers sapped all the drama out of the state title game. They’re fine with that, having endured their share of drama over the last few years.

Senior Jason Gwan, who had a strong two-way game on the line, said Lewis deserves to be player of the year in Western New York. He said it’s remarkable how much Lewis improved over the last two seasons at Bennett.

“Over the Covid break, when we were sophomores, I don’t know what happened to him,” Gwan said. “But he was clearly working out still, clearly still training. He’s always been a guy who worked hard and he came back 10 times better.

“Big players excel in big-time games. That’s what coaches always preach. I think he proved his point this game.”

Lewis had 191 yards rushing in the Far West Regional against McQuaid. In last week’s state semifinals, he scored two touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Syracuse-North Cicero.

On Sunday, on the Ernie Davis Legends Field in the Dome, Lewis had an epic performance, worthy of a top-level college prospect. He’s committed to Buffalo, but UB might want to get his signature in a hurry. Any major-college coach who witnessed the title game had to wonder how he would fit in a Power 5 program.

Bennett head coach Steve McDuffie played at UB. So did two of his brothers and his nephew. Two of his assistants, Anthony Scott and Cliff Scott, were stars at UB. As Anthony Scott said, they’re “true blue, Bulls for life.”

Still, you have to wonder if Lewis, who did leave the door open about switching for a Power 5 school if an offer was forthcoming, is good enough to play at a higher level than Buffalo.

“I think you see the breakaway speed, the great balance, the strength,” McDuffie said. “But what you also see is no one can catch the ball like Jayden Lewis. He can play offense. He can play defense.

“I don’t know if the rumor windmill is true,” McDuffie said, “but I keep hearing (UB) Coach Mo (Linguist) might be the next coach at Cincinnati. I think it’s worth him taking Jayden Lewis with him, because Jayden can play anywhere in this country.”