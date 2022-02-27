BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Longtime Buffalo News sports reporter Miguel “Miggy” Rodriguez, who died from COVID complications in January, was honored Sunday with a NYS Assembly resolution at Canisius High School, his alma mater.

Rodriguez loved sports — he played hockey and football at Canisius High and went on to play goalie for the University of Rochester. He also covered sports at all levels, from amateur to professional. At the News, Rodriguez was passionate about his work on the high school sports beat.

The resolution was presented to Rodriguez’s family by Assemblymember Karen McMahon, prior to Sunday’s Monsignor Martin boys’ basketball championship game between Canisius and Timon-St. Jude.

“Miggy was a true Man for Others through his work, his community involvement and his care for family and friends,” Canisius Director of Athletics Jim Mauro said. “Our Canisius community is grateful that Assemblymember McMahon is honoring his legacy. Sunday’s game is just the type of big event where Miggy did his best work, writing stories that shined a light on the Western New York high school sports community.”

McMahon acknowledged Rodriguez’s impact on the community and his dedication to covering high school sports, introducing the resolution in honor of his life at the place where his love of sports began.

“His passion for high school athletics was clear, and his presence at games and tournaments was a reflection of his love for his work — and a community who loved him back,” she said. The resolution was passed on Feb. 15.