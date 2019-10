BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- It's been a whirlwind for the Maritime/Health Sciences football team over the last two years. The 2018 season was the inaugural season for the Falcons, and it's easy to say the first year definitely had a learning curve.

"Last year, we definitely had one of the toughest schedules in high school sports, we played the top four teams in Western New York, Canisius, South Park, Starpoint and West Seneca East," Maritime head coach Tyree Parker said. "I think by us being young and freshmen, I think that helped us be better for this year."