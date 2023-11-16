BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Twelve Western New York high school football players were named to the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame, the award’s committee announced.

The Trench Trophy, created in 2003, seeks to provide recognition to standout football players in Section VI and Monsignor Martin who predominantly play on the offensive or defensive lines. The following players will be officially inducted into the award’s hall of fame during a banquet on Dec. 7:

Sheldon Cunningham, T, Health Sciences

Hezekiah Mercado, RT/DT, Kenmore West

Aiden Devereaux, LG, Jamestown

Roosevelt Mitchell, LT/DT, Medina

Rayshawn Handley, RT/DT, Lackawanna

Isaiah Ploetz, G/DT, Franklinville-Ellicottville

Keegan Hardy, T/DT, Salamanca

Pat Sullivan, T, Canisius

Marcus Harrison, T, St. Francis Red Raiders

Delshon Taylor, G/DT, Bennett

Luke Matheis, T, Pioneer

Cam Whittaker, T/DE, West Seneca West

Additionally, the 2023 Lineman of the Year award will be handed out at the Dec. 7 banquet, which will go to one of the 12 Hall of Fame inductees.

You can view a full list of weekly Trench Trophy nominees from the entire season here.