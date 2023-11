BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Trench Trophy recognizes Section VI and Monsignor Martin offensive and defensive linemen for their strong play and sportsmanship. Here are the weekly nominees selected by the committee for the 2023 season:

Week 1

Sheldon Cunningham, T, Health Sciences

Marcus Harrison, T, St. Francis Red Raiders

Carl Jones, LG/DT, McKinley

Luke Matheis, T, Pioneer

Roosevelt Mitchell, LT/DT, Medina

Owen Rush, RT/DE, Fredonia

Week 2

Robert Bouton, DT/DE, Orchard Park

Chase Diviak, T/DT, Lockport

Antonio Livingston, C, Sweet Home

Hezekiah Mercado, RT/DT, Kenmore West

Jimmy Steppe, DE/DT, Pioneer

Pat Sullivan, T, Canisius

Week 3

Aiden Ackley, G/LB, Gowanda/Pine Valley

Damion Franklin, T/DT, Chautauqua Lake/Brocton/West Valley

Rayshawn Handley, RT/DT, Lackawanna

Xavier King, T/DT, Medina

Ty Mangione, G/T, Newfane

Richard Smith Jr., T, Bishop Timon-St. Jude

Delshon Taylor, G/DT, Bennett

Week 4

Keenan Banks, TE/DE, Maryvale

Alex Chukhanenko, OL/DL, Tonawanda

Doug Crowley, C/DE/LB, Grand Island

Aiden Devereaux, LG, Jamestown

Jacob Dexter, LT/DT, Randolph

Zaid El Nasser, RG/DT, Williamsville East

Romeo Valle, T, St. Francis

Week 5

Dylan Cookfair, T, Maryvale

Bryce Hawes, LG/DT, Clarence

Aidan Janda, RT/NT, Sweet Home

Grant Lictus, LG/LB, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Jack MacDonald, T/DE, Orchard Park

Isaiah Ploetz, G/DT, Franklinville-Ellicottville

Gavin Wiktor, RT/DE, Lake Shore

Week 6

Hayden Emley, C/DT, Portville

Jaydon Hall, LG/DT, Iroquois

Owen Stanley, C/LB, Alden

Anthony Weber, T, Depew

Cam Whittaker, T/DE, West Seneca West

Cameron Zolonowski, T/DT, Kenmore East

Week 7

Joe Acevedo, C/DE, Lackawanna

Javeail Banks, T/DE, Cheektowaga

Jazier Fluker, DE, Bennett

Zachary Rivera, RT/DE, Frontier

Cal Rowland, G/DT, Depew

Noah Stierheim, G/DE, Williamsville North

Montrice Webster, TE/DE, Health Sciences

Week 8

Jack Brown, G/LB, East Aurora/Holland

Owen Chudy, TE/DT/DE, Franklinville-Ellicottville

Keegan Hardy, T/DT, Salamanca

Gaige Hughey, G, Lancaster

Sawyer Kingsbury, C/DT, Medina

Nathan Meginley, G/DT, Sweet Home Panthers

Jameson Walsh, T/DT/DE, Southwestern

Week 9

Nate Butts, G/DT, Pioneer

Hayden Callahan, T/DT, Franklinville-Ellicottville

Nick Manroe, T/DE, Portville

Devyn Morrison, T/DT, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove

Liam Whalen, DE, Lockport