Here’s a glance at Western New York’s boys basketball and boys hockey placement in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association rankings.
Boys basketball
Class AAA
13. Niagara Falls
Honorable mention: Lancaster
Class AA
- Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 3. Health Sciences, 12. Canisius
Honorable mentions: Jamestown, Niagara Wheatfield, Nichols, Orchard Park, St. Joe’s, Williamsville East
Class A
6. Amherst, 9. Pioneer
Honorable mentions: Cheektowaga, Iroquois, Wilson
Class B
2. Salamanca, 5. Newfane, 11. Fredonia, 20. Akron
Honorable mentions: Allegany-Limestone, Burgard, Eden, Falconer
Class C
- Randolph, 3. Westfield, 14. Panama
Honorable mentions: Gowanda, Maple Grove
Class D
Honorable mention: Clymer, Sherman
Boys hockey
Division I
2. Williamsville North, 4. Orchard Park, 6. Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 7. St. Francis, 8. Canisius, 15. Clarence
Division II
5. Williamsville East, 6. Kenmore East, T-15. Niagara Wheatfield, T-15. Starpoint, T-15. Grand Island