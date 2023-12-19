Here’s a glance at Western New York’s boys basketball and boys hockey placement in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association rankings.

Boys basketball

Class AAA

13. Niagara Falls

Honorable mention: Lancaster

Class AA

Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 3. Health Sciences, 12. Canisius

Honorable mentions: Jamestown, Niagara Wheatfield, Nichols, Orchard Park, St. Joe’s, Williamsville East

Class A

6. Amherst, 9. Pioneer

Honorable mentions: Cheektowaga, Iroquois, Wilson

Class B

2. Salamanca, 5. Newfane, 11. Fredonia, 20. Akron

Honorable mentions: Allegany-Limestone, Burgard, Eden, Falconer

Class C

Randolph, 3. Westfield, 14. Panama

Honorable mentions: Gowanda, Maple Grove

Class D

Honorable mention: Clymer, Sherman

Boys hockey

Division I

2. Williamsville North, 4. Orchard Park, 6. Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 7. St. Francis, 8. Canisius, 15. Clarence

Division II

5. Williamsville East, 6. Kenmore East, T-15. Niagara Wheatfield, T-15. Starpoint, T-15. Grand Island