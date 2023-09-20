Here’s a glance at Western New York’s football and boys soccer team placements in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association rankings.

Class AA

7. Bennett, 20. Lancaster, T-25. Jamestown, T-25. St. Francis

Honorable mentions: Canisius, Orchard Park, St. Joe’s

Class A

20. Clarence, 22. West Seneca West

Honorable mentions: Grand Island, Lockport, McKinley, Starpoint, Sweet Home, Williamsville East

Class B

7. Health Sciences/Global, 14. Pioneer, 15. Iroquois

Honorable mentions: Alden, Bishop Timon-St. Jude, Depew, Lake Shore, Maryvale, South Park, Springville, Williamsville South

Class C

8. Medina, 18-Newfane, 20-Salamanca

Honorable mention: Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, Fredonia, Southwestern

Class D

2. Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 4. Franklinville/Ellicottville

Honorable mentions: Gowanda/Pine Valley, Wilson

Class AAA

11. Lancaster

Class AA

18. Clarence

Class A

5. Williamsville South, 9. Williamsville East, 13. Lewiston-Porter

Class B

4. East Aurora, 9. Lafayette, 10. Lackawanna

Class C

4. Maple Grove, 8. Randolph

Class D

10. Ellicottville

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB squad in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. The Buffalonian has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in Western New York since 2005, for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News, and Niagara Gazette. Read more of his work here.