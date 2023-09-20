Here’s a glance at Western New York’s football and boys soccer team placements in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association rankings.
Football
Class AA
7. Bennett, 20. Lancaster, T-25. Jamestown, T-25. St. Francis
Honorable mentions: Canisius, Orchard Park, St. Joe’s
Class A
20. Clarence, 22. West Seneca West
Honorable mentions: Grand Island, Lockport, McKinley, Starpoint, Sweet Home, Williamsville East
Class B
7. Health Sciences/Global, 14. Pioneer, 15. Iroquois
Honorable mentions: Alden, Bishop Timon-St. Jude, Depew, Lake Shore, Maryvale, South Park, Springville, Williamsville South
Class C
8. Medina, 18-Newfane, 20-Salamanca
Honorable mention: Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, Fredonia, Southwestern
Class D
2. Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 4. Franklinville/Ellicottville
Honorable mentions: Gowanda/Pine Valley, Wilson
Boys soccer
Class AAA
11. Lancaster
Class AA
18. Clarence
Class A
5. Williamsville South, 9. Williamsville East, 13. Lewiston-Porter
Class B
4. East Aurora, 9. Lafayette, 10. Lackawanna
Class C
4. Maple Grove, 8. Randolph
Class D
10. Ellicottville
Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB squad in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. The Buffalonian has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in Western New York since 2005, for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News, and Niagara Gazette. Read more of his work here.