BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final weekend of the high school basketball season is jammed with all-star games and showcase events for many of the area’s elite performers.

The festivities begin Friday night with the inaugural Girls Silver Hoops All-Star Games at McKinley High School. The Boys Silver Hoops All-Star Classic, in its 26th year, will feature four games on Saturday. Silver Hoops organizer Zaire Dorsey, the McKinley boys coach, sought to add two girls games after the longstanding Lions Club All-Star event folded in recent seasons. (View the rosters below.)

Many of the standout boys will play again Sunday in the third edition of the 716 vs. 585 Classic at Villa Maria College. Presented by Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry, the event matches top players from Buffalo and Rochester, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. with a middle school game, then followed by a freshman/sophomore game, and the upperclassmen all-star taking the floor at 6:30 p.m. Buffalo’s team has won the past two games, held in 2019 and 2021.

Stars of the southern tier will play in the Big 30 Senior Classic on Sunday at Portville, with teams from New York taking on Pennsylvania counterparts. The girls game is at 2 p.m., followed by the boys contest. This year’s girls game will be the first edition of Silver Hoops.

Tipping off the Sunday slate, the Basketball Coaches Association of New York’s local chapter will host a showcase for local players at Sweet Home. More than 80 coaches from New York and Pennsylvania colleges have been invited to scout the skill stations and scrimmages. Last spring’s showcase was attended by 28 college coaches.

Sweet Home also will be the site for the Best of Buffalo Showcase on April 12 (girls) and April 13 (boys). Put together by Pro Training Basketball and Tapekage Productions, the event selects top 20 rosters for underclassmen and upperclassmen games.

Here’s the all-star weekend lineup:

Girls Silver Hoops

Silver Game, 6 p.m. Friday at McKinley

Team Dowell: Keila Jones (Emerson), Brooklyn Bulluck (Olmsted), Jimmia Green (Hutch Tech), Brooke Bauer (Lancaster), Rachel Hanley (Nardin), Sarah Morris (Pioneer), Katelyn Dena (Niagara Wheatfield), Tristian Davis (Niagara Wheatfield), Solei Lingle Marshall (Maryvale), Bryne Walentynowicz (City Honors), Molly Gallivan (City Honors), Oliva Ball (Tapestry), coach Lenny Dowell (Emerson)

Team Arroyo: Caehi Nwora (Park), Autum Lucas (Park), Kayla Johnson (Park), Mariah Huss (Sacred Heart), Fallon Griffin (Nichols), La’Dasia Leak (Cheektowaga), Olivia Leazott (Depew), Deaira Darrell (Lockport), Diarah Dilbert (Lackawanna), Rachel Lewandowski (Holland), Muna Omar (International Prep), D’Naesha Quickse (Olmsted), Londynn Stokes (Olmsted), coach Victor Arroyo (Park)

Gold Game, 7:30 p.m. Friday at McKinley

Team Dolan: Gretchen Dolan (Williamsville South), Clara Strack (Hamburg), Maddie Hoak (Hamburg), Ava Purks (City Honors), Learsi Sabala (South Park), Hannah Farley (Clarence), Anna Brinker (East Aurora), Sophie Jones (Akron), Alyssa Boldt (Pioneer), Quinn Benchley (Nichols), Megan Trapper (Sacred Heart), Emily Zander (North Tonawanda), Elaina Bond (Springville), Rylee Van Nostrand (Medina), Sophia Benzin (East Aurora), coach Kristin Dolan (Williamsville South)

Team Martin: Kaylee Krystof (Depew), Mia Vannelli (Depew), Miranda Burgett (Williamsville North), Kylie O’Brien (Jamestown), Marley Drake (Jamestown), Rachel Kamrowski (Lancaster), Sophie Auer (Lewiston-Porter), Iyanna King (Lockport), Maggie Zittel (Eden), Liz Jarsznski (Lake Shore), Rachel Hanley (Nardin), Anaya Smith (Amherst), Lauren Hubert (Sweet Home), Mia Brown (Frontier), Delia Lake (Kenmore West), coach Jeff Martin (Kenmore West)

Boys Silver Hoops

ECIC 3&4 vs. Yale Cup 2, 12:30 p.m. Saturday at McKinley

ECIC: Julienn Clements (Lackawanna), Matt Horning (East Aurora), Jemery Clark (Depew), Tyler Prescott (Cheektowaga), Logan Shipley (Depew), Malachi Ladson (Maryvale), Simon Connors (Lake Shore), Zack Phillips (Cleveland Hill), Garrett Reynolds (Springville), Henry Anderson (Holland), coach Al Monaco (Springville), coach Jason Przybysz (Cleveland Hill)

Yale Cup: JaQuan Rosenthal (MST), Amarian Sharp (Emerson), Tyeon Sanford (MST), Jordan Rodgers (Arts), Bith Deng (City Honors), Tre Fuqua (Olmsted), Devin Edwards (Emerson), Ahmed Abdi (MST), Sincere Maxwell (Arts), Dasani Simmons (MST), Jason Gwan (Olmsted), Emmanuel Thomas (Emerson), Dougie Washington (Burgard), Nathaniel Gilbert (City Honors), coach Brad Keitz, coach Josh Klettke (MST)

ECIC 1&2 vs. Yale Cup 1, 2 p.m. Saturday at McKinley

ECIC: Nick Moore (Amherst), Josh Bugiera (Amherst), Dan Peoples (Williamsville South), Nicco DiGiulio (Williamsville South), Nation Howard (Orchard Park), Jack Harrington (Lancaster), Dorian Facen (Williamsville East), Sean Kolnacki (Williamsville East), Chase Gooldy (Williamsville North), Grayson White (Clarence), coach Chris Frankowski (Orchard Park), coach Doug Ratka (Clarence), coach Chris Kensy (Amherst)

Yale Cup: Mekhi Williams (McKinley), Javani River (South Park), Lamborghini Lucas (Bennett), Kevin Borden (McKinley), Jordan David-Lewis (McKinley), Biel Douth (International Prep), Angel Serrano (International Prep), Amir Marble (Middle Early College), Robert Carlock (South Park), Mohamed Awali (East), Versi Hawkins (International Prep), Shamonti Griffin (McKinley), Jahlil Alston (Bennett), Michael Jackson (East), Lamar Stokes (Middle Early College), coach Bashir Ansari, coach John Kelley (McKinley)

Msgr. Martin vs. Niagara Frontier, 3:30 p.m. at McKinley

Msgr. Martin: Shane Cercone (Canisius), Isaiah Odom (St. Joe’s), Luke Granto (Canisius), Chase Welch (Park), Samuel Greco (St. Joe’s), Logan Reaska (St. Francis), Sammuel Manny (St. Francis), Nasier Starks (St. Mary’s), Enadio Wani (O’Hara), Michael Ross (O’Hara), Will Lindstrom (St. Mary’s), coach Ryan Gallo (St. Mary’s)

NFL: Bobby Beilein (Lewiston-Porter), J’IVn Darrell (Lockport), Jalen Duff (Lewiston-Porter), Xander Fletcher (Niagara Wheatfield), Kyree Jones (Lockport), Jason Green (Lockport), Davon Wade (Niagara Falls), Mike Wells (CSAT), Pat McNeill (North Tonawanda), James Robinson (Niagara Falls), coach Dave Gilson (Lockport), coach Pat Krawczyk (Lew-Port)

716 vs. 585 Classic

Freshman/Sophomore, 5 p.m. Sunday at Villa Maria

716: Antonio Andrews (Amherst), Staz Chiddick (Health Sciences), Jaymier Goosby (St. Joe’s), Nakyhi Harris (Timon), Drew Hind (Randolph), Justus Kleitz (Iroquois), Amir Moye (Health Sciences), Sam Platt (Pioneer), John Strong (Niagara Falls), Gionni Zelasko (St. Joe’s)

585: Jay Alexander (Aquinas), Josh Harter (Avon), Eric Hillsman (Bishop Kearney), Jaiyden Jones (McQuaid), Micah Johnson (Rochester East), Levi Kulik (Webster Thomas), Lashard Lowry (Fairport), Zion Parson (Rochester East), Chris Powell (U-Prep), Hunter Streb (Spencerport)

Junior/Senior, 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Villa Maria

716: Jordan Alexander (Amherst), Xavier Benton (Health Sciences), Shane Cercone (Canisius), Jalen Duff (Lewiston-Porter), Xander Fletcher (Niagara Wheatfield), Jaiden Harrison (Timon), Nick Moore (Amherst), Jakye Rainey (Nichols), James Robinson (Niagara Falls), Grayson White (Clarence)

585: Xavier Gissendanner (Irondequoit), Ryan Heath (Irondequoit), Zee Johnson (Athena), Troy McPherson (Brighton), Khorie Reaves (Athena), Jaquan Shears (Monroe), Bryon Streb Jr. (Spencerport), Terence Thompson (Franklin), J.C. Walker (Lyons), Cordell Young (Eastridge)

Big 30 Senior Classic

2 p.m. (girls), 4 p.m. (boys) Sunday at Portville

NY Girls: Teagan Kosinski (Portville), Kyra Pence (Randolph), Madison Callen (Allegany-Limestone), Vanessa Hall (Andover-Whitesville), Megan Jackson (Franklinville), Alyssa Boldt (Pioneer), Jessica Prentice (Houghton Academy), Emily Robbins (Wellsville), Taylor Searle (Cuba-Rushford), Leah Williams (Olean)

Penn Girls: Anna Merry (Otto-Eldred), Brooke Close (Otto-Eldred), Katie Sheeler (Otto-Eldred), Izzy Catalone (Saint Marys), Evin Stauffer (Port Allegany), Cora Jekielek (Kane), Emma Chambers (Coudersport), Rebecca Martin (Northern Potter), Abby Lutz (Smethport), Bri Heller (Otto-Eldred)

NY Boys: Mitchell Ward (Fillmore), Kyle Stover (Pioneer), Jacob Smith (Cuba-Rushford), Anthony DeCapua (Allegany-Limestone), Jack DeRose (Olean), Carson Conley (Randolph), Logan Dunbar (Wellsville), Thomas Bates (Olean), Jaiden Huntington (Randolph), Andy Herrick (Salamanca)

Penn Boys: Aaron Myers (Johnsonburg), Austin Cousins (Otto-Eldred), Preston Alfieri (Smethport), Aaron Sorg (Ridgeway), Camdyn Allison (Cameron County), Drew Evens (Port Allegany), Mike Jacobs (Elk County Catholic), Tanner Fox (Saint Marys), Connor Finch (Sheffield), Adam Straub (Elk County Catholic)