BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville South star Gretchen Dolan continued her scoring spree with another record-setting performance Sunday in the Section VI Class A-2 girls basketball championship game.

Dolan, an Illinois recruit, broke the section record for points in a single-season, scoring 31 in Williamsville South’s 58-44 victory against Starpoint, bringing her total to 782 points in her 20th game of her senior season. The previous Section VI record was 777 points, set by Olean’s Sara Pfeiffer in 2019.

Record-setting 3-point basket by Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan, Illinois recruit, gives her 780 points in season’s 20th game @news4buffalo https://t.co/h2sXRApOeL pic.twitter.com/DAw5HUs0yU — Jonah Bronstein (@lebronstein) March 5, 2023

“It’s pretty cool,” Dolan said after South won its ninth sectional title in 10 years. “I haven’t really thought about it too much right now I’m just focusing on the games ahead and taking it one step at a time. I’ll probably reflect more after the season, but when I do hear of them, I think it’s pretty cool.”

Earlier this season, Dolan broke the Williamsville South girls basketball scoring record previously held by UConn sophomore Amari DeBerry, and surpassed the boys basketball record owned by her brother Greg, now a senior at Cornell.

Dolan’s 2,588 points in five varsity seasons are the third-most in Western New York history, and the most by a a player from a large school. She is the 17th player in NYSPHSAA history to score more than 2,500 points, and she is 74 points away from entering the all-time top 10.

Entering the Class A crossover championship game against Hamburg on Wednesday night, Dolan can become the seventh player in NYSPHSAA history to score 800 points in a season, and she is 25 points away from an all-time top five season point total.

Dolan has scored at least 27 points in every game this season. She’s exceeded 40 points nine times, and has three games with more than 50 points.

At halftime of the sectional final, Dolan was frustrated by struggles with her outside shot, and she had only six points.

“You don’t want to make Gretchen mad,” said her mother, Kristen Dolan, the Williamsville South coach.

Dolan poured in 14 points in the third quarter and closed out the victory with 11 in the fourth. She scored and-one baskets on consecutive possessions to tie Pfeiffer’s record, before breaking it with a 3-pointer.