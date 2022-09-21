In its 50th anniversary season, the Connolly Cup will be presented to the most outstanding high school football player in Western New York. Below are the athletes nominated by the selection committee and their performances for Week 3.

Ryan Carpenter, OL/DL, Randolph: Whether pulling, trapping or eliminating backside pursuit he helped the ground game gain 339 yards and score three touchdowns. Is part of a two-man defensive line that consistently controlled three to four opposition offensive linemen. Had 3.5 tackles and even kicked off twice.

Mike Doctor, WR/DB, Canisius: One touchdown on three receptions for 57 yards. Outstanding play in the defensive backfield.

Dylan Evans, WR/DB, Orchard Park: Had five receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Kalaugn Ford, QB/CB, Cardinal O’Hara: Completed 18 of 28 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Picked up 74 yards on nine carries and had 3.5 tackles on defense.

Dalton Giboo, RB/DB, Pioneer: Scored on a 65-yard pass reception. Ran the ball 13 times for 55 yards. Contributed on defense with seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

Dalton Harper, RB/LB, Maryvale: Had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and blocked a punt. Ran for 33 yards and passed for 47 yards.

Micah Harry, RB, Lancaster: Ran for two touchdowns and 140 yards on 21 carries. Also had a 31-yard scoring reception.

Tyrone Hughes, RB, McKinley: Scored three touchdowns while gaining 227 yards on just 16 carries.

Ricardo Kidd, RB, St. Francis: Had two rushing touchdowns on 21 carries while gaining 161 yards.

Sean O’Brien, LB/WR, Jamestown: Led the defense with 13 tackles and an interception. Also caught one pass for 18 yards.

Matt Pannes, RB/DB, Southwestern: Gained 54 yards on 14 carries while scoring three touchdowns. Had two receptions for 14 yards. Added two tackles on defense.

Logan Reaska, WR, St. Francis: Caught nine passes for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Noah Skinner, RB/LB, Medina: Scored four touchdowns on 20 rushes for 192 yards. Also had six tackles with one tackle for loss of yardage.

Camren Warburton, RB, Cheektowaga: Ran the ball 21 times for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

AJ Watts, WR/LB, South Park: Had four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively he made five tackles and returned a fumble 70 yards for another touchdown.

Week 2

Chris Bergman, QB/LB, Akron: Completed 6 of 12 passes for 81 yards. Ran the ball eight times for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown. Had 13 solo tackles, six assists and two tackles for loss of yardage. Returned an interception 70 yards for another score.

Jahyden Clark, WR/FS, Canisius: Had five receptions for 111 yards, 13 tackles with two for loss of yardage, and one interception.

Kendal Donovan, RB/DE, Williamsville North: Had 100 yards rushing with one touchdown on 10 carries. Returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown and added 3 tackles.

Trey Drake, QB, Jamestown: Completed 26 of 49 pass attempts for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

Ethan Fry, QB, Fredonia: Threw two touchdowns and completed 24 of 34 passes for 274 yards. Rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Ben Gocella, QB, Orchard Park: Completed 16 of 23 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns.

Tayoni Galante, WR/LB, Salamanca: Caught six passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Also intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.

Bryce Hinsdale, WR/DB, CSP: Caught 13 passes for 149 yards. Six solo tackles with an assist. Also kicked a 24-yard field goal.

Jackson Newlove, WR, Orchard Park: Six receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Gian Nuzzo, QB, Franklinville-Ellicottville: Completed 7 of 13 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Also ran the ball 18 times for 94 yards and another two touchdowns.

Rashard Perry, OL/DL, Bennett: Dominate play on the offensive line. From defensive tackle position, had 10 tackles and a sack.

Sean Sansone, QB, Williamsville East: Completed 16 of 24 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Ran the ball eight times 34 yards and another touchdown.

Kyle Stover, RB/DB, Pioneer: Scored five touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. Recovered a blocked punt in the end zone, touchdowns receptions of 25 and 15 yards, ran 12 yards for another score and returned an interception 60 yards for another touchdown.

Jameer Thomas, WR/DB, Bennett: Had five receptions for 105 yards, four rushing attempts for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Shey Williams, WR, Lockport: Had four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 1

Dion Anderson, RB/DB, St. Joe’s: Had 112 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, with 24 additional yards on two receptions, and an interception on defense.

Trevor Barry, RB, Iroquois: Gained 233 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Antonio Davis III, QB, Bennett: Completed 13 of 23 passes for 291 yards with two touchdowns.

Dorian Facen Jr., WR/DE, Williamsville East: Carried the ball 10 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Added a pair of two-point conversions and two receptions for 32 yards, with 10 tackles, three quarterback pressures, a deflected pass and two forced fumbles on defense.

Xander Fletcher, QB, Niagara Wheatfield: Completed 21 of 28 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Bill Gechell, QB, Lackawanna: Completed 12 of 16 passes for 170 yards with two touchdowns. Ran six times for 54 yards and one touchdown. Also scored twice on two-point conversions.

Alex Gullo, FB/LB, Tonawanda: Ran for 239 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, with a couple two-point conversions, scoring all 22 points for the Warriors. Had 17 tackles, forced one fumble and recovered another.

Xander Hind, RB, Randolph: Rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

Justus Hill, RB/LB, Maryvale: Of his eight tackles, seven were for lost yardage. Ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Stats and information provided by the Connolly Cup committee.

