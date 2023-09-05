BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In its 51st season, the Connolly Cup will be presented to the most outstanding high school football player in Western New York. Below are the athletes nominated by the selection committee for their Week 1 performances.

Nate Blair, Iroquois — Caught eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Also had a sack, two tackles and blocked a punt.

Brandon Carroll, Health Sciences — Scored twice while making three receptions for 145 yards. Also accounted for two interceptions and five tackles.

Tate Catanese, CSP — Completed 19 of 24 pass attempts for 255 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 52 rushing yards.

Rob Gillette, Lake Shore — Accounted for five touchdowns. He completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Carrying the ball 27 times he rushed for 139 yards and another two touchdowns.

Michael Hanlon, Dunkirk — Ran for 279 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.

Kaedon Holcomb, Portville — Gained 155 yards and scored three touchdowns on only four rushing attempts.

Layne Jaworowicz, Alden — Rushed five times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Also had a touchdown reception.

Marcus Johnson, Williamsville South — Gained 299 yards and scored two touchdowns on 13 carries. Made five tackles on defense.

Justus Kleitz, Iroquois — Completed 18 of 22 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns

Jeff Long, Clarence — Completed 10 of 14 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Also ran for 59 yards and another score. Had an interception and three tackles on defense.

Te’Shaun Mathews, Niagara Wheatfield — Rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Recovered a fumble and returned it 45 yards for a third TD. Made 10 tackles with a sack on defense.

Nigel McDuffie, McKinley — Rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

James McNeil Jr., Bishop Timon — Rushed for two touchdowns on five carries in the first quarter. Also had a 30-yard interception return for a third score.

Brayden Tryon, Maryvale — Returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and totaled 178 return yards. Also rushed for 105 yards.

Davion White, Fredonia — Completed 10 of 14 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Carried the ball 16 times while gaining 169 yards and a touchdown. Defensively he contributed seven tackles.