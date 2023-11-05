BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Section VI and Monsignor Martin cross country teams secured titles on Friday and Thursday, respectively.

In the Section VI girls races at Bemus Point, Amherst claimed the team title in Class A while Starpoint sophomore Shannon Zugelder (19:26.62) won the race. Class B was claimed by Orchard Park, while Frontier junior Lillie Bogdan (17:49.35) secured the race win. East Aurora dominated the Class C race to win the team title, while Blue Devils junior Emilia O’Leary (18:21.90) was victorious on the individual level. Clymer/Sherman/Panama took home the championship in Class D, but it was West Valley sophomore Olivia Harmony (19:25.64) who finished the race in first place.

As for the Section VI boys races, which also took place at Bemus Point, Starpoint edged out Hamburg to claim the Class A team championship, and Spartans senior Gavin Farrell (16:58.82) was victorious in the race. It was also a sweep in the Class B race, as Clarence and Red Devils senior Noah Holden (16:22.03) were both victorious. Just like the girls race, East Aurora won both the Class C team championship as well as on an individual level, with senior Owen Rung (15:58.90) securing the win. Finally, Maple Grove took home the Class D championship with Red Dragons sophomore Ethan Verbosky (16:14.07) claiming the race victory.

In the Monsignor Martin All-Catholic races at Como Lake Park, St. Francis took home the boys team title while St. Joe’s senior Samm Tomm (16:45.63) won the race. As for the girls, St. Mary’s Lancaster claimed the team championship while Buffalo Seminary senior Fiona Murphy (20:36.21) was victorious in the race. Next up for the top Monsignor Martin runners is the New York State Federation championship on Nov. 19.

Runners from each sectional title team will be joined by the top five finishers from other schools at the NYSPHSAA championships, which take place Nov. 11 at Vernon Verona Sherrill High School. Here are the top finishers from each race, which is cut off after the five runners from each non-champion team who will be heading to states have been named:

Section VI girls top finishers

Class A

Zugelder (Starpoint), Ella Krumpek (West Seneca East), Annabelle Pacouloute (Starpoint), Abbey Lamb (Amherst), Bella Ascone (Williamsville East), Emma Lipa (Amherst), Peyton Classer (Williamsville East)

Class B

Bogdan (Frontier), Melia Kupchanko (Williamsville North), Kylie Davis (Williamsville North), Noel Barlette (Orchard Park), Annabella Czekanski (Orchard Park), Emily Priset (Clarence), London Hamilton (Jamestown)

Class C

O’Leary (East Aurora), Catherine Schoeneman (East Aurora), Reiley Pierce (East Aurora), Elexa Duggan (Allegany-Limestone), Emma Lewis (Southwestern), Kailyn Houghton (East Aurora), Isabella Bogner (Springville), Ciara Ledford (Allegany-Limestone), Hope Owens (East Aurora), Kylie Bowman (Newfane)

Class D

Harmony (West Valley), Leah Mays (Silver Creek), Calie Hudson (Gowanda), Emily Bowers (Silver Creek), Emma Evans (Barker)

Section VI boys top finishers

Class A

Farrell (Starpoint), Timothy Lukasik (Starpoint), John Neudeck (Hamburg), Daniel Costello (Williamsville East), Nicholas Koch (Hamburg), Chase Stanziewski (Iroquois), Luca Strangis (Amherst)

Class B

Holden (Clarence), Stephen Hallberg (Jamestown), Nico Ranalletta (Clarence), Phillip Russo (Clarence), Carson Zuba (Lancaster), Benjamin Betrus (Orchard Park), Liam Dunning (Lancaster), Thomas Blake (Orchard Park)

Class C

Rung (East Aurora), Shane Fraser (East Aurora), Henry Peterson (City Honors), Gage Feider (Alden), Evan Feider (Alden), Caleb Feider (Alden), Gus Hoak (East Aurora), Felix Hatton (City Honors)

Class D

Verbosky (Maple Grove), Jaydan Ruble (Wilson), Sean Verbosky (Maple Grove), Juvenal Diaz-Cortes (Frewsburg), Xander Pitts (Frewsburg), Grant Cornell (Franklinville), Jack Tharnish (West Valley)