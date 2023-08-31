BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Weekly high school football schedules for Section VI and Monsignor Martin Athletic Association.
WEEK 1
Thursday, August 31, 7 p.m.
Health Sciences/Global at Starpoint
Friday Sept. 1, 7 p.m. unless noted
North Tonawanda at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)
Niagara Falls at Lancaster
Orchard Park at Williamsville North
Baldwinsville at Jamestown
Hamburg at McKinley (at All-High)
Williamsville East at Sweet Home
Lew-Port at Grand Island
Amherst at Williamsville South
Pioneer at Kenmore East
West Seneca East at Cheektowaga
Lake Shore at Dunkirk
Albion at Iroquois
Burgard at Roy-Hart/Barker
Tonawanda at Depew
Olean at Falconer/CV/MG
East Aurora at Springville
JFK at Alden
Newfane at Eden
Franklinville/EV at Salamanca
Catt-LV at Portville
O’Hara at Chautauqua Lake
Gowanda at Silver Creek
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2 p.m. unless noted
Bennett at Lockport, 1 p.m.
Clarence at Frontier, 2 p.m.
Niagara Wheatfield at Kenmore West
Maryvale at Cleveland Hill
WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
Akron at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Medina at St. Mary’s
Southwestern at CSP @ Panama, 1:30 p.m.
Christian Brothers Academy vs. South Park (at Brockport), 6 p.m.
Cicero North Syracuse vs West Seneca West (at Brockport), 3 p.m.
Randolph at Fredonia, 7 p.m.
8-Man
Allegany-Limestone at Frewsburg, 7 p.m.
WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. unless noted
Iroquois at Burgard (at Riverside)
Williamsville South at Cheektowaga
Catt-LV at Gowanda (at Pine Valley)
Maryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30 pm
Friday Sept. 8, 7 p.m. unless noted
Lancaster at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)
Orchard Park at Frontier
McKinley at Bennett (at All-High)
Niagara Wheatfield at Clarence
West Seneca West at Williamsville North
Starpoint at Williamsville East
Grand Island at North Tonawanda
Kenmore East at Amherst
HS Global at West Seneca East
WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Alden
Albion at Dunkirk
Cleveland Hill at Lew-Port
Depew at Olean
Lackawanna at East Aurora
Tonawanda at Springville
Roy-Hart/Barker at Newfane
Eden at Medina
Fredonia at Falconer/CV/MG
Salamanca at Chautauqua Lake
Portville at Southwestern
Silver Creek at Franklinville/EV
CSP at Randolph
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m. unless noted
Jamestown at Niagara Falls
Lockport at Kenmore West
Akron at JFK
Wilson at O’Hara
Pioneer at South Park (at All-High)
Hamburg at Sweet Home
8 Man
Holley at Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m.
WEEK 3
Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. unless noted
Orchard Park at Bennett (at All High)
Jamestown at Williamsville East
Williamsville North at North Tonawanda
HS Global at Amherst
Kenmore East at Williamsville South
Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. unless noted
West Seneca East at South Park (at All High)
Niagara Falls at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)
Frontier at Lancaster
Kenmore West at West Seneca West
McKinley at Niagara Wheatfield
Sweet Home at Starpoint
Grand Island at Hamburg
Cheektowaga at Pioneer
Roy-Hart/Barker at Albion
Burgard at Lake Shore, 6:30 pm
Dunkirk at Iroquois
Lew-Port at Maryvale
Springville at Depew
Alden at Olean
Lackawanna at Tonawanda
Newfane at Akron
Silver Creek at Portville
Southwestern at Fredonia
Chautauqua Lake at Catt-LV
Franklinville/EV at Gowanda
CSP at Wilson
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m. unless noted
Clarence at Lockport
East Aurora at WNY-Maritime/Tapestry
Eden at JFK
Medina at Cleveland Hill
Falconer/CV/MG at Salamanca – 7 p.m.
Randolph at St. Mary’s
WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. unless noted
Albion at Maryvale
Dunkirk at Burgard (at Riverside)
Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. unless noted
Hutch Tech at Starpoint
Orchard Park at Lancaster
Frontier at Jamestown
Lockport at McKinley (at Riverside)
North Tonawanda at Hamburg
Sweet Home at Grand Island
Kenmore West at Williamsville North
Williamsville East at Niagara Wheatfield
West Seneca West at Clarence
West Seneca East at Amherst
Cheektowaga at Kenmore East
Williamsville South at South Park (at All High)
Pioneer at HS Global
Lake Shore at Newfane
Iroquois at Lew-Port
Alden at Depew
East Aurora at Olean
Medina at Akron
JFK at Roy-Hart/Barker
Cleveland Hill at Eden
Salamanca at Silver Creek
Portville at Fredonia
Southwestern at Chautauqua Lake
Wilson at Franklinville/EV
Catt-LV at Randolph
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m. unless noted
Bennett at Niagara Falls
Springville at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
Tonawanda at WNY-Maritime/Tapestry
Falconer/CV/MG at CSP @ Sherman, 1:30 pm
Gowanda at O’Hara
8 Man
CG Finney at Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m.
WEEK 5
Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. unless noted
Hamburg at Starpoint
Jamestown at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)
Friday Sept. 29, 7 p.m. unless noted
Lancaster at Bennett (at All High)
Lockport at West Seneca West
Williamsville North at Niagara Wheatfield
Grand Island at Clarence
Williamsville East at North Tonawanda
Amherst at Cheektowaga
South Park at Kenmore East
West Seneca East at Pioneer
Williamsville South at HS Global
Albion at Burgard (at Riverside)
Lew-Port at Lake Shore, 6:30 pm
Maryvale at Iroquois
Dunkirk at Southwestern
Olean at Tonawanda
Alden at East Aurora
WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Springville
Roy-Hart/Barker at Medina
St. Mary’s at Eden
Falconer/CV/MG at Silver Creek
Fredonia at Salamanca
Chautauqua Lake at Portville
Franklinville/EV at Randolph
Wilson at Gowanda
CSP at Call-LV
8 Man
Wellsville at Allegany-Limestone
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2 p.m. unless noted
Frontier at Niagara Falls
Sweet Home at Orchard Park, 1 p.m.
McKinley at Kenmore West
Depew at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
Newfane at JFK
Akron at Cleveland Hill
WEEK 6
Thursday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. unless noted
Bennett at Frontier
Lew-Port at Albion
Roy-Hart/Barker at Eden
Lake Shore at Iroquois
Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. unless noted
Hutch Tech at Orchard Park
Niagara Falls at Hamburg
Clarence at Williamsville North
Lancaster at Jamestown
Kenmore West at Starpoint
McKinley at West Seneca West
Grand Island at Williamsville East
South Park at Amherst
Kenmore East at West Seneca East
Pioneer at Williamsville South
HS Global at Cheektowaga
Maryvale at Dunkirk
WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Burgard (at All High)
Depew at East Aurora
Lackawanna at Akron
Olean at Springville
Tonawanda at Alden
Cleveland Hill at Newfane
JFK at Medina
Portville at Falconer/CV/MG
Silver Creek at Southwestern
Chautauqua Lake at Fredonia
Catt-LV at Franklinville/EV
St. Mary’s at Gowanda
Randolph at Wilson
8-Man
Bolivar-Richburg at Frewsburg
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. unless noted
Niagara Wheatfield at Lockport
North Tonawanda at Sweet Home
Salamanca at CSP @ Clymer, 1:30 pm
WEEK 7
Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. unless noted
Cleveland Hill at Roy-Hart/Barker
Cheektowaga at South Park (at All High)
Dunkirk at Lew-Port
WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Depew
Medina at Newfane
Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. unless noted
Hutch Tech at Frontier
Niagara Falls at Orchard Park
Bennett at Jamestown
Canisius at Lancaster
Lockport at Grand Island
Hamburg at Williamsville East
Kenmore West at Clarence
West Seneca West at Niagara Wheatfield
Williamsville North at McKinley (at Riverside)
Starpoint at North Tonawanda
Sweet Home at Iroquois
Amherst at Pioneer
HS Global at Kenmore East
Williamsville South at West Seneca East
Lake Shore at Albion
Burgard at Maryvale
Lackawanna at Olean
East Aurora at Tonawanda
Springville at Alden
Eden at Akron, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Lake at Falconer/CV/MG
Southwestern at Salamanca
Portville at Randolph
Fredonia at Silver Creek
Wilson at Catt-LV
8 Man
CG Finney at Frewsburg
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m. unless noted
Gowanda at CSP @ Panama, 1:30 p.m.
Franklinville/EV at JFK
WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. unless noted
Springville at Pioneer
Clarence at McKinley (at Riverside)
Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. unless noted
Jamestown at Orchard Park
Depew at Lancaster
Frontier at Hamburg
Starpoint at Grand Island
West Seneca West at West Seneca East
Amherst at Sweet Home
Williamsville East at Williamsville South
North Tonawanda at Tonawanda, 6 p.m.
South Park at HS Global
Cheektowaga at Maryvale
Eden at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Iroquois at East Aurora
Albion at Medina
Fredonia at Dunkirk
Burgard at Lew-Port
Newfane at Wilson
Akron at Roy-Hart/Barker
Falconer/CV/MG at Southwestern
Salamanca at Portville
Silver Creek at Chautauqua Lake
CSP at Franklinville/EV
Randolph at Gowanda
O’Hara at Catt-LV
8 Man
Frewsburg at Allegany-Limestone
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m. unless noted
Niagara Wheatfield at Niagara Falls, 12 p.m.
Williamsville North at Lockport
Kenmore East at Kenmore West
Olean at WNY-Maritime/Tapestry
Alden at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
JFK at Cleveland Hill
Hutch Tech at Bennett (at All High)