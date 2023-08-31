BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Weekly high school football schedules for Section VI and Monsignor Martin Athletic Association.

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 31, 7 p.m.

Health Sciences/Global at Starpoint

Friday Sept. 1, 7 p.m. unless noted

North Tonawanda at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)

Niagara Falls at Lancaster

Orchard Park at Williamsville North

Baldwinsville at Jamestown

Hamburg at McKinley (at All-High)

Williamsville East at Sweet Home

Lew-Port at Grand Island

Amherst at Williamsville South

Pioneer at Kenmore East

West Seneca East at Cheektowaga

Lake Shore at Dunkirk

Albion at Iroquois

Burgard at Roy-Hart/Barker

Tonawanda at Depew

Olean at Falconer/CV/MG

East Aurora at Springville

JFK at Alden

Newfane at Eden

Franklinville/EV at Salamanca

Catt-LV at Portville

O’Hara at Chautauqua Lake

Gowanda at Silver Creek

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2 p.m. unless noted

Bennett at Lockport, 1 p.m.

Clarence at Frontier, 2 p.m.

Niagara Wheatfield at Kenmore West

Maryvale at Cleveland Hill

WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Akron at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Medina at St. Mary’s

Southwestern at CSP @ Panama, 1:30 p.m.

Christian Brothers Academy vs. South Park (at Brockport), 6 p.m.

Cicero North Syracuse vs West Seneca West (at Brockport), 3 p.m.

Randolph at Fredonia, 7 p.m.

8-Man

Allegany-Limestone at Frewsburg, 7 p.m.

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. unless noted

Iroquois at Burgard (at Riverside)

Williamsville South at Cheektowaga

Catt-LV at Gowanda (at Pine Valley)

Maryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30 pm

Friday Sept. 8, 7 p.m. unless noted

Lancaster at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)

Orchard Park at Frontier

McKinley at Bennett (at All-High)

Niagara Wheatfield at Clarence

West Seneca West at Williamsville North

Starpoint at Williamsville East

Grand Island at North Tonawanda

Kenmore East at Amherst

HS Global at West Seneca East

WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Alden

Albion at Dunkirk

Cleveland Hill at Lew-Port

Depew at Olean

Lackawanna at East Aurora

Tonawanda at Springville

Roy-Hart/Barker at Newfane

Eden at Medina

Fredonia at Falconer/CV/MG

Salamanca at Chautauqua Lake

Portville at Southwestern

Silver Creek at Franklinville/EV

CSP at Randolph

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m. unless noted

Jamestown at Niagara Falls

Lockport at Kenmore West

Akron at JFK

Wilson at O’Hara

Pioneer at South Park (at All-High)

Hamburg at Sweet Home

8 Man

Holley at Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m.

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. unless noted

Orchard Park at Bennett (at All High)

Jamestown at Williamsville East

Williamsville North at North Tonawanda

HS Global at Amherst

Kenmore East at Williamsville South

Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. unless noted

West Seneca East at South Park (at All High)

Niagara Falls at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)

Frontier at Lancaster

Kenmore West at West Seneca West

McKinley at Niagara Wheatfield

Sweet Home at Starpoint

Grand Island at Hamburg

Cheektowaga at Pioneer

Roy-Hart/Barker at Albion

Burgard at Lake Shore, 6:30 pm

Dunkirk at Iroquois

Lew-Port at Maryvale

Springville at Depew

Alden at Olean

Lackawanna at Tonawanda

Newfane at Akron

Silver Creek at Portville

Southwestern at Fredonia

Chautauqua Lake at Catt-LV

Franklinville/EV at Gowanda

CSP at Wilson

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m. unless noted

Clarence at Lockport

East Aurora at WNY-Maritime/Tapestry

Eden at JFK

Medina at Cleveland Hill

Falconer/CV/MG at Salamanca – 7 p.m.

Randolph at St. Mary’s

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. unless noted

Albion at Maryvale

Dunkirk at Burgard (at Riverside)

Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. unless noted

Hutch Tech at Starpoint

Orchard Park at Lancaster

Frontier at Jamestown

Lockport at McKinley (at Riverside)

North Tonawanda at Hamburg

Sweet Home at Grand Island

Kenmore West at Williamsville North

Williamsville East at Niagara Wheatfield

West Seneca West at Clarence

West Seneca East at Amherst

Cheektowaga at Kenmore East

Williamsville South at South Park (at All High)

Pioneer at HS Global

Lake Shore at Newfane

Iroquois at Lew-Port

Alden at Depew

East Aurora at Olean

Medina at Akron

JFK at Roy-Hart/Barker

Cleveland Hill at Eden

Salamanca at Silver Creek

Portville at Fredonia

Southwestern at Chautauqua Lake

Wilson at Franklinville/EV

Catt-LV at Randolph

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m. unless noted

Bennett at Niagara Falls

Springville at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Tonawanda at WNY-Maritime/Tapestry

Falconer/CV/MG at CSP @ Sherman, 1:30 pm

Gowanda at O’Hara

8 Man

CG Finney at Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m.

WEEK 5

Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. unless noted

Hamburg at Starpoint

Jamestown at Hutch Tech (at Riverside)

Friday Sept. 29, 7 p.m. unless noted

Lancaster at Bennett (at All High)

Lockport at West Seneca West

Williamsville North at Niagara Wheatfield

Grand Island at Clarence

Williamsville East at North Tonawanda

Amherst at Cheektowaga

South Park at Kenmore East

West Seneca East at Pioneer

Williamsville South at HS Global

Albion at Burgard (at Riverside)

Lew-Port at Lake Shore, 6:30 pm

Maryvale at Iroquois

Dunkirk at Southwestern

Olean at Tonawanda

Alden at East Aurora

WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Springville

Roy-Hart/Barker at Medina

St. Mary’s at Eden

Falconer/CV/MG at Silver Creek

Fredonia at Salamanca

Chautauqua Lake at Portville

Franklinville/EV at Randolph

Wilson at Gowanda

CSP at Call-LV

8 Man

Wellsville at Allegany-Limestone

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2 p.m. unless noted

Frontier at Niagara Falls

Sweet Home at Orchard Park, 1 p.m.

McKinley at Kenmore West

Depew at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Newfane at JFK

Akron at Cleveland Hill

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. unless noted

Bennett at Frontier

Lew-Port at Albion

Roy-Hart/Barker at Eden

Lake Shore at Iroquois

Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. unless noted

Hutch Tech at Orchard Park

Niagara Falls at Hamburg

Clarence at Williamsville North

Lancaster at Jamestown

Kenmore West at Starpoint

McKinley at West Seneca West

Grand Island at Williamsville East

South Park at Amherst

Kenmore East at West Seneca East

Pioneer at Williamsville South

HS Global at Cheektowaga

Maryvale at Dunkirk

WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Burgard (at All High)

Depew at East Aurora

Lackawanna at Akron

Olean at Springville

Tonawanda at Alden

Cleveland Hill at Newfane

JFK at Medina

Portville at Falconer/CV/MG

Silver Creek at Southwestern

Chautauqua Lake at Fredonia

Catt-LV at Franklinville/EV

St. Mary’s at Gowanda

Randolph at Wilson

8-Man

Bolivar-Richburg at Frewsburg

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. unless noted

Niagara Wheatfield at Lockport

North Tonawanda at Sweet Home

Salamanca at CSP @ Clymer, 1:30 pm

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. unless noted

Cleveland Hill at Roy-Hart/Barker

Cheektowaga at South Park (at All High)

Dunkirk at Lew-Port

WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Depew

Medina at Newfane

Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. unless noted

Hutch Tech at Frontier

Niagara Falls at Orchard Park

Bennett at Jamestown

Canisius at Lancaster

Lockport at Grand Island

Hamburg at Williamsville East

Kenmore West at Clarence

West Seneca West at Niagara Wheatfield

Williamsville North at McKinley (at Riverside)

Starpoint at North Tonawanda

Sweet Home at Iroquois

Amherst at Pioneer

HS Global at Kenmore East

Williamsville South at West Seneca East

Lake Shore at Albion

Burgard at Maryvale

Lackawanna at Olean

East Aurora at Tonawanda

Springville at Alden

Eden at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Chautauqua Lake at Falconer/CV/MG

Southwestern at Salamanca

Portville at Randolph

Fredonia at Silver Creek

Wilson at Catt-LV

8 Man

CG Finney at Frewsburg

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m. unless noted

Gowanda at CSP @ Panama, 1:30 p.m.

Franklinville/EV at JFK

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. unless noted

Springville at Pioneer

Clarence at McKinley (at Riverside)

Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. unless noted

Jamestown at Orchard Park

Depew at Lancaster

Frontier at Hamburg

Starpoint at Grand Island

West Seneca West at West Seneca East

Amherst at Sweet Home

Williamsville East at Williamsville South

North Tonawanda at Tonawanda, 6 p.m.

South Park at HS Global

Cheektowaga at Maryvale

Eden at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Iroquois at East Aurora

Albion at Medina

Fredonia at Dunkirk

Burgard at Lew-Port

Newfane at Wilson

Akron at Roy-Hart/Barker

Falconer/CV/MG at Southwestern

Salamanca at Portville

Silver Creek at Chautauqua Lake

CSP at Franklinville/EV

Randolph at Gowanda

O’Hara at Catt-LV

8 Man

Frewsburg at Allegany-Limestone

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m. unless noted

Niagara Wheatfield at Niagara Falls, 12 p.m.

Williamsville North at Lockport

Kenmore East at Kenmore West

Olean at WNY-Maritime/Tapestry

Alden at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

JFK at Cleveland Hill

Hutch Tech at Bennett (at All High)