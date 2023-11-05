BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster in Class AAA, Frontier in Class AA, Williamsville South in Class A, Iroquois in Class B1, Southwestern in Class B1, Portville in Class C1, Randolph in Class C2 and Chautauqua Lake in Class D all claimed Section VI girls volleyball titles and advanced to the state tournament.

Meanwhile, St. Mary’s Lancaster continued its dominance and claimed its 13th consecutive Monsignor Martin girls volleyball championship.

Lancaster (13-1) won the inaugural Class AAA championship in a sweep over Niagara Falls (4-13) 25-15, 25-10, 25-7. They will face Fairport in the Far West Regionals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Victor High School. The Legends’ lone loss this season came at the hands of the Red Raiders in five sets.

It was another sweep in Class AA, as Frontier (16-2) claimed the title over Sweet Home (13-6) in three sets 25-23, 25-22, 25-17. The Falcons will face the winner of Webster-Schroeder vs. Irondequoit in a regional matchup at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Victor.

Williamsville South (17-2) swept Williamsville East (11-7) 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 to win the Class A championship. The Billies will play Pittsford Sutherland in a Far West Regional matchup at 3 p.m. Saturday at Victor.

Iroquois (13-4) downed Depew (15-3) 3-1 to take home the Class B1 title by scores of 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24.

In the Class B2 championship, Southwestern (14-6) made it a sweep over Akron (12-4) 25-14, 25-20, 25-9 to win the sectional title.

It will be Southwestern to represent Section VI in the Far West Regionals, as the Trojans swept Iroquois in the Class B crossover game 28-26, 25-21, 25-23. Southwestern will face Livonia at 10 a.m. Saturday at Victor.

Portville (19-1) swept Falconer (18-3) by scores of 25-11, 25-4, 25-13 to win the Class C1 title.

The Class C2 final also ended in a sweep, with Randolph (19-3) defeating Gowanda (16-5) 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 to claim the sectional title.

It was yet another sweep in the Class C crossover game, as Portville advanced to the state tournament with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-17 victory over Randolph. The Panthers advance to regionals where they’ll play the winner of HAC and Attica at 7 p.m. Friday at Letchworth High School.

Chautauqua Lake (14-2) rounded out the sectional champions as they swept Panama (18-1) 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 to win the Class D title. The Thunderbirds will play the winner of Alexander and Elba in the Far West Regionals at 5 p.m. Friday at Letchworth.

St. Mary’s (46-2) continued its dominant run in Monsignor Martin girls volleyball, defeating Sacred Heart 26-28, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 to win the MMAA title. The Lancers advance to states where they will look to win their third straight NYSCHSAA title.