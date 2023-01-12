BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three local basketball players headed to Division I colleges — Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan (Illinois), Hamburg’s Clara Strack (Virginia Tech), and Depew’s Kaylee Krysztof (Binghamton) — have been nominated for the McDonald’s All-America Game.

The local trio joins 30 other boys and girls from New York State and more than in the country nominated for the nationally-televised game that will be played at 7:30 p.m. March 27 in Houston. The 24 All-Americans will be announced Jan. 24 on ESPN’s NBA Today.

Williamsville South’s Amari DeBerry, a former teammate of Dolan’s now playing for UConn, is the only girls basketball player from WNY to attain McDonald’s All-American status in 2021. The game was not played that year due to pandemic restrictions.

The most recent local to play in the McDonald’s All-America game was Niagara Falls’ Jonny Flynn in 2007. Nichols’ Christian Laettner (1988) and Keith Robinson (1986) also played in the game. There were no boys from WNY nominated this season.

Dolan is averaging 40.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals in her senior season. She recently surpassed 2,000 career points. The 5-foot-11 guard was named to the Class A all-state team after a junior season in which she averaged 36.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4.8 steals.

Strack also made the all-state team as a junior, and is averaging 24.5 points and 9.3 rebounds this season. With 1,383 career points, the 6-3 forward is one basket away from becoming Hamburg’s all-time leading scorer.

Krysztof, a Class B all-state pick in her junior season, is averaging 22.9 points, 5 rebounds 4.4 assists and 2.2 assists as a senior. The 5-foot-8 guard recently set Depew’s scoring record on her way to surpassing 2,000 career points.