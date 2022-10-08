CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Twenty years later, the Warburton name remains atop the Warriors’ all-time rushing list. But there is a new career leader at Cheektowaga after Camren Warburton rumbled past his father Derrick’s mark on Friday night.

The No. 1 contender for Western New York’s rushing title ran for 294 yards against Albion, bringing his career total to 3,288 yards, and surpassing Derrick Warburton’s record (3,009) set in 2002. Scoring four touchdowns on Friday night, Camren Warburton now has 37 for his career, breaking another one of his father’s records.

“It feels great taking down his records. It’s really special to me,” Warburton said. “My O-line is great, and I really appreciate them helping me run the ball. I’m trying to do everything I can to help my team get wins and make it to the playoffs.”

Warburton also eclipsed Cheektowaga’s single-season mark with 1,485 yards through six games of his senior year. Tyree Billingslea set the previous record with 1,478 yards in 13 games in 2015. Derrick Warburton held the record before Billingslea with 1,417 yards in eight games.

A 5-foot-10, 215-pound running back who also is a sprinter on the Warriors track team, Warburton wears the same No. 4 as his father. But he finished Friday night’s game sporting No. 12 after getting his jersey ripped by an Albion defense determined to slow him down.

Warburton’s excitement was diminished by disappointment following Cheektowaga’s 48-34 loss to an Albion team ranked 24th in the state in Class B, which dropped the Warriors to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Class B2 division. Cheektowaga travels to Dunkirk (0-6) next week before its rivalry game against Maryvale (6-0) that could determine whether the Warriors make the Section VI playoffs.

Warburton is on track to surpass 2,000 yards in the opening week of the postseason, or by the end of the regular season if he picks up speed in the fourth quarter of the shedule. Fewer than 25 players in WNY history have rushed over that threshold. Warburton’s per-game yardage (247.5) is higher than recent Connolly Cup winners Mike Rigerman (211.6 average for Pioneer in 2018) and Jaylen Butera (179.8 average for Jamestown last season). Warburton averages 10.5 yards per rush and has scored 18 touchdowns, four fewer than Billingslea’s school record.

***

Three other running backs went dashed past the 1,000-yard marker in the sixth week of Section VI games.

Iroquois’ Trevor Barry is second behind Warburton with 1,142 yards. The junior is averaging 11.1 yards per rush, gained gained 116 with four touchdowns on 17 carries Thursday night as Iroquois improved to 6-0 with a 63-16 win against Burgard. The Chiefs are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class B.

Randolph’s Xander Hind is up to 1,108 yards rushing after he gained 217 on 11 carries in Randolph’s 35-14 win against Wilson to bring his season total to 1,108. Randolph is 6-0 and ranked fifth in the state in Class C.

McKinley sophomore Tyrone Hughes is at 1,044 yards after picking up 150 on 10 totes in a 22-19 win at Sweet Home that kept the Macks’ perfect record intact at 6-0. Hughes averages 12 yards per carry, topping the local leaderboard.