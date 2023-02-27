BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four wrestlers from Section VI schools stood atop the podium as state champions this past weekend: Williamsville North’s Cam Catrabone, Niagara Falls’ Jaden Crumpler, Chautauqua Lake’s Jordan Joslyn, and Southwestern’s Tavio Hoose.

They were among 13 competitors from Western New York who placed at the 60th NYSPHSAA Intersectional Championships held at MVP Arena in Albany.

Catrabone, a University of Michigan recruit, won the Division I title at 145 pounds as the top seed, becoming Williamsville North’s first state champion in wrestling.

Crumpler claimed the D-I 126-pound title, the third in Niagara Falls’ school history, as the top seed after he was a finalist last year.

Joslyn was named Most Outstanding Wrestler in Division II after winning the 126-pound class to become Chautauqua Lake’s second state champion.

Hoose won the D-II 172-pound title, becoming Southwestern’s fourth state champion.

Additional local quarterfinalists and place-winners were: Division I — Amarfio Reynolds (Niagara Falls), fourth, 126; Nikolas Massaro (St. Joe’s), fifth, 126; Austin Zimmerman (St. Joe’s), fifth, 110; Te’shaun Mathews (Niagara Wheatfield), fifth, 138; Luke Smeader (Hamburg), fifth, 172; Thomas Carlsen (Lancaster), fifth, 285; Michael Syposs (Niagara Falls), seventh, 160; Jack MacDonald (Orchard Park), seventh, 189; Trevor DellaPenta (Eden), eighth, 110; Ken Schmitz (Hamburg), eighth, 118; Cameron Millender (Sweet Home), eighth, 152; Division II – Aidan Gillings (Newfane), second, 132; Jakob Lucinski (Newfane), third, 102; Trevor Barry (Iroquois), third, 215; Ayden Buttery (Newfane), sixth, 132; John Watson (Chautauqua Lake), sixth, 152; Carmine Calimeri (Southwestern), seventh, 118; Austin Chase (Falconer), seventh, Matthew Trim (Maple Grove), eighth, 189; Hamza Merrick (Wilson), 285.