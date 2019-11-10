Wright Scores 5 TD as Southwestern Wins Class C Championship

Southwestern running back Tywon Wright tied a stadium playoff record with 5 touchdowns as Southwestern defeated Wilson 53-21 to win the Section 6 Class C Championship.

Southwestern took an early lead in a back and forth first half when Wright scampered into the end zone from just outside the red zone to give the Trojans the 7-0 lead. Wilson answered a drive later when Drew Westmorland made his way into the end zone on a third and goal.

The Trojans went back on top when Wright found a hole, and ran 80 yards to the house. The Lakemen would respond when Westmorland found Jared Jaques for the score. Both teams were knotted 14-14 at the half.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Wright would score his third touchdown of the game after he broke a tackle and ran for 66 yards. But Wilson’s Westmorland showed he had speed of his own as he broke free for 75 yards and a touchdown to tie the game at 21.

Wilson would score four more touchdowns as Wright added two, and Zishaun Munir and Brayden Dunlap each added one a piece.

Southwestern will face the winner of Le Roy/ Warsaw/Letchworth Saturday, November 16th at noon at SUNY Brockport.