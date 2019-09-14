WSE edges Sweet Home on big game from Davare Mathis

Starting at West Seneca East, both the Trojans and Sweet Home Panthers coming into week two with a 1-0 record, but that’s going to change on Friday night.

East’s Davare Mathis having himself a night. He takes the snap, finds a gap, and shakes off a couple of defenders before he’s brought down at the 10 yard line for a huge gain. Three plays later, it’s Mathis that takes it up the gut into the end zone for the first Trojan touchdown. WSE up 7-0.

But the Panthers respond on their first drive of the game. Jamel Lucas goes over the top with the short pass to Isaiah Killian, and his legs do the rest! That’s a 50 yard touchdown for Sweet Home, and after the two point conversion, the Panthers take an 8-7 lead.

Sweet Home with some trickeration on the ensuing kickoff. The Panthers’ onside kick gets past the Trojans’ hands team, and the ball is recovered by the Panthers in West Seneca East territory.

And they take advantage! Lucas airs it out to a totally outstretched Tyrell Laws who comes down with it on the 10 yard line, things are looking good for Sweet Home. But on the very next play, Killian fumbles the ball and the Trojans recover to turn the game around once again.

Trojans ball once again, Brady Frys finding who other than Davare Mathis for a huge first down in the red zone. And three plays later, it’s going to be Mathis again finding the end zone a second time to make it 13-7.

Mathis would end up with over 200 yards and four touchdowns as West Seneca East scrapes by Sweet Home 31-30 to stay undefeated.