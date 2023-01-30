BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Andy Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs as head coach on Jan. 7, 2013. This year will be his third time leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl since his start with them roughly a decade ago.

If the Chiefs win this year’s game, it won’t be the first time Reid has brought home a Super Bowl victory as a head coach. He’s done it before with the Chiefs, and nearly did it with the team they’re about to play — the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid served as their Head Coach from 1999 through 2012.

When those two teams collide at Super Bowl LVII, it will be the first time Reid serves as head coach in a Super Bowl against a team he previously led in the same position.

Eagles Super Bowl appearances:

Super Bowl XV (1981) – Loss to Oakland Raiders

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) – Loss to New England Patriots (Andy Reid was Head Coach)

Super Bowl LII (2018) – Win against New England Patriots

Chiefs Super Bowl appearances:

Super Bowl I (1967) – Loss to Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl IV (1970) – Win against Minnesota Vikings

Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Win against 49ers (Andy Reid was Head Coach)

Super Bowl LV (2021) – Loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Andy Reid was Head Coach)

It’s not the only first for this year’s Super Bowl. For the first time in history, both teams’ starting quarterbacks are Black.

For the Eagles, QB1 wears number one, and his name is Jalen Hurts. The 24-year-old from Houston played college football at Oklahoma and has spent all three of his NFL years in Philadelphia.

On the other side, Patrick Mahomes has a bit more experience, especially when it comes to Super Bowls. The 27-year-old has also spent his whole NFL career with one team, helping take the Chiefs to the big game in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

One of Mahomes’ right-hand men, 33-year-old tight end Travis Kelce, is making history, as well. So is his brother. Travis and Jason Kelce will be the first brothers to face each other in a Super Bowl, the NFL tweeted Sunday night.

The veteran of the two, 35-year-old Jason Kelce plays center for the Eagles. And like his brother, Kelce’s whole NFL career has been spent with one team.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, this also creates a first for their mom, Donna Kelce. She’ll be “the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.”

Super Bowl LVII will take place at the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium, at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.