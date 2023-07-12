LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Having qualified for the U.S. Amateur Championships to start his week, Anthony Delisanti kept the ball rolling on his adopted home course. Delisanti, native of nearby Sanborn, is leading after the first round of the 64th Porter Cup after shooting a 6-under par 64 on Wednesday at Niagara Falls Country Club.

“Everyone playing knows it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon” said Delisanti, a Niagara Wheatfield graduate entering his junior year at Valparaiso University, who holds a one stroke lead over Charlie Berridge, a downstate native of Westchester County playing for Cal-Berkley, among 28 players under par in a men’s tournament field of 66.

“It’s a long week,” Delisanti said. “So you’ve got to play consistent, got to play well all four days to win this thing. Obviously, a good start. So try to keep it going tomorrow.”

In the 10th Women’s Cup, running concurrently with the men’s tournament for the first time, Sarah Gallagher from Blue Mountain, Ontario leads by three strokes at 2-under. The Ball State sophomore from Blue Mountain, Ontario was the only woman in the field of 25 to break par. Victoria Leach from Clarence is tied for fourth at 3-over.

Ryan Edholm, a Sweet Home graduate coming off an All-MAAC sophomore season at Canisius, shot 2-under, tying eight other players in fourth place. Paul Kudela, a local qualifier from Niagara Falls, is 1-under, tied with nine players for 14th.

Delisanti, a three-time defending Buffalo District Golf Association champion, is playing in his third Porter Cup. With younger brother R.J. carrying his bag, Delisanti had the largest following on Wednesday.

“This is really the only tournament I play here at home,” Delisanti said. “So it’s always fun to have my friends and family come watch.”

Delisanti, who qualified for the NCAA Championships after winning the past two Missouri Valley Conference titles, learned the game playing at Willowbrook Golf Club in Lockport.

Working in the bag room at Niagara Falls CC in recent summers, however, has given Delisanti a home course advantage in Porter Cup play.

“It’s one of the best courses here in Western New York,” Delisanti said. “You won’t find rough this deep anywhere else, and they get it pretty thick for this week. Working out here in the summer, I play it a good amount. So I know it pretty well. It’s just about making putts out here, if you are reading the greens well.”

The third of Delisanti’s six birdies Wednesday came on a 35-foot putt at hole No. 7. The bogey-free round was Delisanti’s best in competition at NFCC, though he said he’s scored in the lower 60s during practice.

Delisanti returned home for the Porter Cup after shooting consecutive rounds of 5-under par 67 at Seven Oaks Golf Club during the U.S. Amateur Sectional Qualifier at Colgate University, where he won the New York State Championship in 2021. That qualified Delisanti for next month’s U.S. Amateur Championships at Cherry Hills CC in Colorado.

“That was definitely a big step for me personally,” Delisanti said. “The U.S. Am is pretty big. Can’t really look too far ahead. But I’m super excited for it.”

Delisanti and the rest of the Men’s Porter Cup field are trying to join a list of champions that includes Phil Mickelson, David Duval, Scott Verplank and Ben Crenshaw, as well as East Aurora’s Ben Reichart, whose triumph two years ago was the first by a Western New Yorker since 1965.

“If I can keep the putter hot,” Delisanti said, “good scores will come.”