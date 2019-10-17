How Breast Cancer Impacted Kurt Coleman

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and while most people think of the women it’s impacted in their lives, Kurt Coleman sees breast cancer through a different lens.

“Back in 2006, when I was a freshman in college he had called me and told me he had stage 2 breast cancer.”

Ron Coleman, the father of the Bills safety, was diagnosed with breast cancer while Kurt was attending Ohio State. According to the American Cancer Society, the disease affects about 1 in 1,000 men.

“At the time I didn’t know men could be diagnosed,” the Bills safety explained. “We didn’t know what to expect and what he had to go through as far as the chemo treatments.”

There seems to be an unhealthy MEN-tality when it comes to the idea of a guys vulnerability to the disease but Coleman has used the event as a teaching tool.

“Not a lot of people talk about it because men have a sense of pride and they don’t want to expose themselves and say ‘I have breast cancer’, so it’s been an enlightening experience and we’ve been able to share our stories.”

Today, Kurt’s father is breast cancer survivor.