How they fared: UB’s bowl history

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB football team will be playing in a bowl game for the fourth time in program history when they square off against Charlotte (7-5) in the Bahamas Bowl on December 20.
Here is how the Bulls (7-5) have fared in their previous three trips to the postseason.
2008 Season
Head Coach: Turner Gill
Record: 8-6 overall
Bowl: International Bowl
Opponent: Connecticut
Result: Loss – 38-20
2013 Season
Head Coach: Jeff Quinn
Record: 8-5 overall
Bowl: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Opponent: San Diego State
Result: Loss – 49-24
2018 Season
Head Coach: Lance Leipold
Record: 10-4 overall
Bowl: Dollar General Bowl
Opponent: Troy
Result: Loss – 42-32