How they fared: UB’s bowl history

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Lance Leipold of the Buffalo Bulls look on while playing the Northern Illinois Huskies during the MAC Championship at Ford Field on November 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB football team will be playing in a bowl game for the fourth time in program history when they square off against Charlotte (7-5) in the Bahamas Bowl on December 20.

Here is how the Bulls (7-5) have fared in their previous three trips to the postseason.

2008 Season

Head Coach: Turner Gill

Record: 8-6 overall

Bowl: International Bowl

Opponent: Connecticut

Result: Loss – 38-20

Buffalo head coach Turner Gill is seen during the Mid-American Conference championship game at Ford Field in Detroit, Friday, Dec. 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



2013 Season

Head Coach: Jeff Quinn

Record: 8-5 overall

Bowl: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Opponent: San Diego State

Result: Loss – 49-24

Buffalo head coach Jeff Quinn, right, greets a player coming off the field during the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game against San Diego State in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

2018 Season

Head Coach: Lance Leipold

Record: 10-4 overall

Bowl: Dollar General Bowl

Opponent: Troy

Result: Loss – 42-32