How they fared: UB’s bowl history

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Lance Leipold of the Buffalo Bulls look on while playing the Northern Illinois Huskies during the MAC Championship at Ford Field on November 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB football team will be playing in a bowl game for the fourth time in program history when they square off against Charlotte (7-5) in the Bahamas Bowl on December 20.

Here is how the Bulls (7-5) have fared in their previous three trips to the postseason.

2008 Season
Head Coach: Turner Gill
Record: 8-6 overall
Bowl: International Bowl
Opponent: Connecticut
Result: Loss – 38-20

Buffalo head coach Turner Gill is seen during the Mid-American Conference championship game at Ford Field in Detroit, Friday, Dec. 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)


2013 Season
Head Coach: Jeff Quinn
Record: 8-5 overall
Bowl: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Opponent: San Diego State
Result: Loss – 49-24

Buffalo head coach Jeff Quinn, right, greets a player coming off the field during the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game against San Diego State in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

2018 Season
Head Coach: Lance Leipold
Record: 10-4 overall
Bowl: Dollar General Bowl
Opponent: Troy
Result: Loss – 42-32

Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

