BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following a loss to Georgia at home last week, the Buffalo Bandits return to KeyBank Center for a rematch of last year’s NLL Finals against the Colorado Mammoth at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Here are the ways you can watch on television and online.

How to watch the Bandits on TV

WNLO-TV (CW23) is your home for Bandits lacrosse this season, broadcasting 14 regular season games, including Saturday’s contest. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.

How to stream the game

National Lacrosse League games can be streamed on ESPN+. Canadian fans can get the game on TSN+.

Bandits storylines

Dhane Smith has dished out 19 assists through three games, the most of any NLL player so far this season. Smith, tied with Josh Byrne atop the Bandits’ points leaderboard at 20 points each, has scored just one goal this year and hasn’t lit the lamp since the season opener in Albany. The two-time MVP reached 10th place in the NLL all-time assists list last week after assisting on seven of Buffalo’s goals in the 9-8 loss to Georgia. … Forward Chase Fraser is two tallies away from his 100th NLL goal and two goals away from passing Shawn Williams for ninth place in franchise history. … The Bandits enter Saturday’s game boasting the NLL’s second most efficient power-play (9/13).

Scouting the Mammoth

Saturday is the 37th all-time meeting between the Bandits and the Mammoth and the first since Buffalo bested Colorado in the championship series last June. The Bandits are 21-16 against the Mammoth overall and 13-8 at home. … After dropping two consecutive games to Georgia to start the season, Colorado improved their record to 1-2 last Saturday with a dramatic overtime victory over the Vancouver Warriors. The Mammoth gave up the game’s five first goals and trailed 11-5 at halftime before shutting the Warriors out in the second half and storming back to win 12-11. Connor Robinson led Colorado with four goals and three assists.

Bandits tickets

The home opener drew 17,020 fans to KeyBank Center and last Friday’s game brought in just under 17,000. Tickets are still available for Saturday’s game via TicketMaster. The cheapest seat as of Friday was $33.80, including fees.

The CW23 🤝 Buffalo Bandits

The station and the team announced a partnership last month to air games in the Buffalo market this season. Read more here.