HR Derby chat with the Voice of the Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Vlad Guerrero Jr. will be the youngest participant to step into the box and launch some leather into the night sky when he participates in the Home Run Derby on Monday.

Since being called up to the Blue Jays in late April, the 20-year-old slugger has clubbed eight home runs. In his nine-game stint in AAA in Buffalo, he hit .367 and smacked three home runs.

News 4 Sports Nick Filipowski had a chance to chat with the Voice of the Blue Jays, Ben Wagner, to get his insight and analysis into one of the most dynamic young players in Major League Baseball and how he’s ready for the spotlight in Cleveland.