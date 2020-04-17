Hughes, Barkley donate to charities during COVID-19 crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills players are still out there doing the most good, even during a pandemic. Matt Barkley and Jerry Hughes are following in their teammates footsteps by donating to charitable foundations to help ease the burden that the COVID-19 crisis has placed during this time.

Barkley is donating to The Hope House, a women and children’s homeless shelter run through the Matt Urban Center.

There are currently 25 children quarantined together at the Hope House, and Barkley’s donation will go towards purchasing toys, games, activities, and electronics for families to stay entertained during the pandemic.

“Knowing that they’re quarantined like everyone else, but that there’s 25 kids running around in this confined space, the moms are probably going crazy, I can’t even imagine,” Matt Barkley said. “Anything that we can do to help, whether it’s games for the games, puzzles, an iPad or two, anything to keep those kids busy, arts and crafts, anything that can go immediately towards this COVID-19 relief is what we wanted.”

Jerry and Meghan Hughes donated $50,000 to the Pegula fund that is supporting local COVID-19 relief efforts.

Like Stephen and Lindsey Hauschka last week, the Hughes’ are partnering with The Grange next week to provide meals to first responders and healthcare workers.

“My wife and I really wanted to help out the city of Buffalo,” Jerry Hughes said. “A lot of the first reponders are out there sacrificing their lives for what is a very serious virus, for them to go out there, put themselves on the line, the first responders, men and women, doctors and nurses, we felt like the least that we could do was donate food to those that are spending countless hours saving lives.”

On Wednesday, April 22nd, they are providing 500 meals to the Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire Departments. On Friday, April 24th, they are providing 500 meals to healthcare workers at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.