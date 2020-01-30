Hutton gets the start against the Canadiens

Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton (40) makes a save during the second period of an hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Sabres Head Coach Ralph Krueger announced Thursday morning that Carter Hutton will get the start in goal against the Montreal Canadiens.

Hutton replaces Linus Ullmark who suffered a lower body injury in Tuesday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. The team also called up goalie Jonas Johansson from the Rochester Americans Wendesday.

The Sabres and Canadiens are tied with 51 points, 10 points out of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Game time is 7pm at KeyBank Center.