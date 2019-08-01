Injury Bug Bites Bills

The injury bug bit the Bills a little bit. Starting center Mitch Morse is in concussion protocol and guard Spencer Long was held out of practice with a knee. Tight ends Dawson Knox, Jason Croom, and Tyler Kroft still aren’t practicing due to injuries. It’s constant struggle for head coaches to get the right amount of reps while protecting players from injury.

“Physical toughness, mental toughness I mean it’s all a part of developing a football team and getting ourselves ready to go for the regular season,” said Head Coach Sean McDermott. “It’s a delicate balance right? Guys who you already know what they can do, getting them ready but also trying to stay fresh and healthy as an overall football team.”

LeSean McCoy was not at practice Wednesday . McDermott said the running back was excused for personal reasons and that the team knew about the situation for a few days but there were no other details.