Injury to insult: Cozens leaves game after hit in 5-2 loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Eyes are on Sabres rookie Dylan Cozens after the youngster went down in the 3rd period against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was hit hard by Zach Aston-Reese into the boards and immediately left the game afterward. Cozens didn’t return and there was no immediate update on his status. Teammates were vocal about the hit after the game.

“I think it was kind of a bad hit,” forward Victor Oloffson said. “He was in a vulnerable place and he kind of had his momentum going after he dumped the puck there towards the boards. Just gave him an extra push and I think that was really unnecessary and a dangerous play.”

Colin Miller immediately stepped in and dropped the gloves for a fight with Aston-Reese. It’s something teammate Tage Thompson was happy to see.

“I love the reaction from Millsy,” Thompson said. “I think we need more of that. I think we’ve got a really tight knit group in there in the locker room and it’s a great group to play for and obviously it sucks seeing Cozens go down like that. It’s big time by Millsy stepping up like that.”

Coach Ralph Krueger didn’t have any info on Cozens directly after the game. He said they’d know more about an hour later. He did however speak against the hit and said it “has to be a penalty.”

“Really difficult when you see a player exposed like that and you give him a push right in the numbers at that distance, you know the danger of that as a player,” Krueger said. “Quite disappointed that that wasn’t called at that point. More disappointed with Dylan having to come out of the game at that point.”

Rasmus Dahlin also had to leave the game briefly after a hit on his knee, but he came back on teh ice.

Putting all of that aside, the Sabres once again struggled on the ice against the Penguins. They were able to climb back to a 2-2 tie just before the halfway mark of the 2nd period. Then Pittsburgh rattled off three goals in the final period-and-a-half including an empty-netter in the final few minutes of the game to give the Sabres a 5-2 loss.

Will there be more retaliation for the hits on Cozens and Dahlin? That’s still up in the air, but Krueger does want to see some kind of reaction from his team after this 5-2 loss, their ninth in a row.

“We need to prepare ourselves for a reaction,” Krueger said. “We’ve got Pittsburgh again in two days and the hits on Dylan and Rasmus, they’re boiling the blood right now and we just need to show a reaction.”

Buffalo hosts Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. on Saturday.