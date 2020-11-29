Inside Jaret Patterson’s record breaking afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For most people in Western New York, it was a normal Saturday after Thanksgiving. But for UB running back Jaret Patterson, it was a record breaking Saturday.

Patterson rushed for 409 yards and eight touchdowns, both of those being school and MAC records, as the Bulls dominated Kent State 70-41 to move to 4-0 on the season for the third time in school history.

So, what does it feel like to pop off that kind of a performance against a foe like Kent State?

“It feels good, just breaking tackles, hitting holes that my offensive line made, it feels real good,” UB junior running back Jaret Patterson said. “There’s a lot of work that you put in, I put myself through a lot of pain to try to get results like that. It’s great but my mindset, I really can’t reflect because we still have two games left and our ultimate goal is to go to Detroit. I won’t stop. I won’t stop working, I won’t stop until we get there, and win it.”

“It feels great. When we see a look and we’re ready to execute against it, then we see Jaret and his feet are leaving the rest of the guys, it is a surge of happiness. We love blocking for Jaret, and we love blocking for Kevin,” UB senior offensive lineman Kayode Awosika said. “It is honestly an amazing feeling. It reminds me of when Anthony Johnson and Cade were here with Tyree and they just knew he was going to throw it up and you just know he’s going to catch it and go score, it’s the same type of feeling. It’s very exciting blocking for someone like that.”

“Obviously he’s very special. Some of those big plays, some things happen early, it’s the patience, it’s the vision, once he sees it,” UB Head Coach Lance Leipold said. “Today there were some broken tackles, or ones that broke that ended up being touchdowns. You start adding his quickness, speed, balance, that’s what makes him one of the best in the country.”

“It feels good. I feel like a lot of stuff plays into it. I was wearing 41, and you know whenever anyone is wearing that number they get super powers,” Patterson said. “I can’t really explain it, but I just wanted to represent that number well, and I feel like I did that today.”

Even though Patterson had an absolutely dominant afternoon, he was just 17 yards and one score away from setting records for single-game rushing yards and most touchdowns in all of NCAA FBS football. But still, one heck of a performance by Jaret Patterson.