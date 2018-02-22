Inside the Buffalo Huddle

Four former employees of Brompton Heights senior living facility in Williamsville have been charged with endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person - a felony and a misdemeanor.

This comes following an incident that took place the night of Dec. 8, 2017 when an 87-year-old resident was able to wander outside the facility. She was found hours later wearing only a nightgown, nearly unconscious and suffering from hypothermia and frostbite.