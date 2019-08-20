Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Child Victims Act
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Inmates charged with assaulting another inmate at Chautauqua County Jail
Top Stories
Explosion rocks arms depot north of Iraqi capital
UK, EU only harden their positions on Brexit as G-7 nears
UB committee completes report on Greek life at school following death of student
Cuomo signs law waiving marriage license fees for active service members
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Ready 4 School
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement in Wilson
2019 NFL Scoreboard
Inside The Buffalo Huddle
Posted:
Aug 20, 2019 / 09:33 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2019 / 11:29 AM EDT
Trending Stories
Inmates charged with assaulting another inmate at Chautauqua County Jail
UB committee completes report on Greek life at school following death of student
Christ the King seminarian steps down, calls for seminary’s closure and Bishop’s resignation
Motorcycle, tractor trailer involved in crash on Walden near Union in Cheektowaga
Back to School Immunizations
Don't Miss
How much privacy should consumers have to give up for a credit card?
Who pays when a city-owned tree damages your house?
How does a priest get reinstated with three allegations of sexual abuse and a failed polygraph?
What’s in Poloncarz’s book detailing stadium lease negotiations with the Bills?
Friend describes ‘very happy couple’ before Cheektowaga tragedy
Kenmore woman dies after battle with West Nile virus
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick