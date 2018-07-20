2019 NFL Standings

Last season, Zay Jones led the Bills in targets and receptions, but this past off season of course the team went out and added wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown to the mix. That changed a lot for Zay, and now, he's expected to contribute on special teams. It's a new role for him, but it's one that he's embraced.

"He's handled it well," said Head Coach Sean McDermott. "He's a team first guy. He's very unselfish in his approach, he's done everything he's asked and has embraced his new role playing special teams. We're still defining roles at this point. I've been very appreciative of the way he's handled it and he continues to play tough football out there."