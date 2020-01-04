4 Observations: Bills at Texans Wild Card Game

1 – Josh Allen legs will be a BIG factor. Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll has done a good job of calling designed run plays throughout the season, while not subjecting his quarterback to many big hits. I would expect Allen to run the ball more today than we’ve seen recently, it’s the postseason and there is no next week if they lose.

2 – Tre’ vs Hopkins marquee matchup. Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has silenced every big time playmaker he’s lined up against this season and today he’ll face the best of the best, Deandre Hopkins. In 15 games, the Texans wide receiver has 104 receptions, 1165 yards, and 7 touchdowns. Meanwhile, White did not allow a touchdown catch during the regular season. This is “THE” game within the game.

3- Sean McDermott’s defense have been very good against elite quarterbacks since he arrived and they’ve got another chance to prove what the can do against Deshaun Watson. Last season the Bills “D” held Watson to his worst game statistically. The Bills allowed only 15 passing touchdowns this season, which was tied for the second fewest in the NFL. Buffalo limited opposing passers to a QB rating of 78.8, which was the third lowest in the NFL.

4- The Bills should be able to run the ball effectively against the Texans defense. Houston allows 121 yards per game on the ground, ranking 25th in the NFL. I would expect to see a healthy dose of Devin Singletary and Frank Gore. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returns to the lineup but his strength is chasing quarterbacks and isn’t particularly strong as a run stopper.