BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Dropped passes, missed assignments and missed opportunities were the theme for the Bills' offense Sunday afternoon in a 24-17 loss to the Ravens.

Outside of a blown coverage, which allowed Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst to run free for a 61-yard touchdown, the members of the Bills' offense knew they let down the defense, which limited Lamar Jackson for most of their Week 14 showdown.