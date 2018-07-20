NFL Scoreboard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - When Cole Beasley was a rookie with the Cowboys, he nearly retired.

"I didn't really think they would give me a chance to play and I let it get to me a little too early and got a little frustrated," Beasley said. "Left, came back and made the most of it."

He left training camp for a day and then returned after a chat with mom and dad. Seven pretty good years later, and now with the Bills, he's never been more excited for a season.

"This is the most fun I've had in the league in a long time. When you play for a few years, I don't have to prove myself. I can play freely. There's no stress on every play. You just get up and go on to the next one."

Quarterback Josh Allen has jokingly complained that Beasley is constantly in his ear, talking out every snap in practice. But, it's a quality fellow wide receiver John Brown has seen before in a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

"Oh, he kind of reminds me of Larry (Fitzgerald)," Brown said. "He wants to know what the quarterback is thinking and he tries to figure out different things. Cole is just a great person to be around."

Browns opinion if Beasley might change a little bit before a game. You see, Beasley has played in more than 100 games in the NFL and he can't take the field without throwing up, first.

"I've always gotten pretty nervous before games but that's how I know I'm right. If I'm not nervous and I'm just so calm before a game, that's not when I play my best. When I play my best is when I've got the nerves going, I've got a little anxiety and can go out and put your best foot forward."