BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Josh Allen has four 4th quarter comebacks this season.

He could have two more to his name -- but the offense wasn't able to get the job done in the final minutes against Baltimore or New England.

Head Coach Sean McDermott the team needs to perform better in “crunch time.”

“It’s overall execution in those situations in the game. I thought we did a good job of that before half and now it’s what happens differently before the end of the game,” he told reporters on Tuesday following the loss to New England. “We move the ball to put ourselves in position and now it’s finishing off those situations and not getting behind the sticks sometimes when we are fourth and ten, fourth and eighth or maybe its fourth and whatever. If you have a fourth down you like it at fourth and five or fourth and four naturally. Overall it’s all of us, myself included just executing at a higher level.”