Shaq Lawson and Leonard Fournette ejected after fight in 3rd quarter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette were both ejected after throwing punches late in third quarter of Sunday's game.

After Donte Moncrief came down with a catch that was originally ruled a touchdown, tempers flared as Fournette went after Lawson. The two players eventually fell to the ground in the corner of the endzone near the stands.

As the two players were escorted off the field, Lawson had to restrained by Bills' officials up the tunnel and to the locker room as both he and Fournette continued to jaw at each other.

Fournette left the game after rushing for 95 yards and two scores. The Jags offense struggled without their star running back.

After the touchdown was overturned, the Bills had back-to-back sacks from Jerry Hughes and Kyle Williams, before Josh Lambo missed a field goal.

Josh Allen then led the Bills on a 3-play 68 yard drive, highlighted by the rookie running in for a 14-yard score.