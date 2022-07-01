BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was championship Friday at East Aurora Country Club for the final day of the International Junior Masters as the final four girls and boys competed in semifinal action in the morning, and then championship match in the afternoon.

In the boys semifinal this morning, from the bunker Rochester’s Jackson Ormond chips it up and off the flagstick to win the 14th over Canada’s Matthew Martel.

In the girls semis, Sakura Kanecko of Japan hits an impressive approach shot from the 14th fairway just feet from the hole. She would tap in the putt to split the hole with Amelie Phung.

Over on 15, off the tee Thailand’s Force Kosalutta lands just outside of the green, but two shots later takes the hole with a short putt in to take a one-hole lead over the week’s leader Thailand’s Nippit Klinsrisuk.

Tied up on the 16th hole, Martel squares up and knocks down an insanely long putt from the edge of the green to take the lead over Ormond.

Klinsrisuk would tie his match up on 17 by sinking a solid putt to take the hole from Kosalutta. The final groups headed into 18 all tied up.

For the win to advance to the championship round, Ormond putts a beauty that stops just shy of the hole but it was good enough to take the hole and the semifinal. Jackson Ormond moved on to the championship where he faced a force to be reckoned with in Force Kosalutta.

On his second shot on 2, Ormond chips it from just outside the green to bring the ball within a foot of the hole. He would tap it in to take a two-hole lead in the championship.

In the girls championship on 3, Ella Wong taps in a putt to take the hole over Kanecko.

After an impressive double-eagle on 3, Kosalutta ties it up on 4 with a back-door putt to keep things interesting and tie it all up.

Force Kosalutta would go on to top Ormond 4&2 to win the boys International Junior Masters. Sakura Kaneko beat Ella Wong by 2 to take home the girls International Junior Masters title.